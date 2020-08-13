This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2018 title winners book quarter-final spot as Tyrone senior championship begins

Coalisland made a strong start with a three-point victory over Clonoe.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 9:47 PM
12 minutes ago 193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5175447
Coalisland's Michael McKernan in action for Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Coalisland's Michael McKernan in action for Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Coalisland's Michael McKernan in action for Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE 2018 SENIOR kingpins Coalisland Na Fianna got off to a successful start in Tyrone tonight as they defeated Clonoe 2-14 to 1-14 in the opening game of this year’s senior football championship.

The straight knockout format began with a three-point success for Coalisland in tonight’s game in Edendork with goals in either half from Bailey Leonard and Plunkett Kane proving crucial.

Leonard netted before the break to push Coalisland ahead, who started with county senior defender Padraig Hampsey, but the teams were tied at 1-6 apiece at the break as Clonoe, senior champions in 2008 and 2013, countered with a goal from Daryl McGee.

The teams were still deadlocked at 1-8 apiece by the 40th minute before Coalisland made a decisive burst to outscore their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 with Kane grabbing the second goal. Connor McAliskey fired over a few points from frees to cut the gap but Coalisland held on to run out victors.

The senior action continues throughout the weekend in Tyrone with 2016 winners Killyclogher taking on Carrickmore, beaten finalists in 2013 and 2014, tomorrow night.

2017 kingpins Omagh face Dromore on Sunday while last year’s title holders Trillick will be in action on Monday night against Galbally.

