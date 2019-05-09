This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone include three championship debutants for Derry clash

Mickey Harte has named his team for Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship game.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 9:36 PM
42 minutes ago 1,235 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4627726
Ben McDonnell impressed for Tyrone in the league campaign.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ben McDonnell impressed for Tyrone in the league campaign.
Ben McDonnell impressed for Tyrone in the league campaign.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND finalists Tyrone have named their team for Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship showdown against Derry.

Manager Mickey Harte has included three championship debutants in his starting XV for the preliminary round game at Healy Park, while his side shows five changes from last September’s defeat to Dublin. 

After impressing during Tyrone’s Division 1 league campaign, Michael Cassidy, Ben McDonnell and Brian Kennedy are handed first championship starts for the visit of Damian McErlain’s side. 

Tyrone are bidding to reclaim provincial glory again in 2019 after their three-in-a-row bid ended at the hands of Monaghan in last year’s quarter-finals.

The game throws in at 4pm. 

Tyrone:

1. Niall Morgan

2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Michael McKernan

5. Michael Cassidy
6. Ben McDonnell
7. Tiernan McCann

8. Richard Donnelly
9. Brian Kennedy

10. Matthew Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Frank Burns

13. Cathal McShane
14. Peter Harte
15. Conor Meyler. 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie