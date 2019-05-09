Tyrone include three championship debutants for Derry clash

Ben McDonnell impressed for Tyrone in the league campaign.

LAST YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND finalists Tyrone have named their team for Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship showdown against Derry.

Manager Mickey Harte has included three championship debutants in his starting XV for the preliminary round game at Healy Park, while his side shows five changes from last September’s defeat to Dublin.

After impressing during Tyrone’s Division 1 league campaign, Michael Cassidy, Ben McDonnell and Brian Kennedy are handed first championship starts for the visit of Damian McErlain’s side.



Tyrone are bidding to reclaim provincial glory again in 2019 after their three-in-a-row bid ended at the hands of Monaghan in last year’s quarter-finals.

The game throws in at 4pm.

Tyrone:

1. Niall Morgan

2. Padraig Hampsey

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Michael McKernan

5. Michael Cassidy

6. Ben McDonnell

7. Tiernan McCann

8. Richard Donnelly

9. Brian Kennedy

10. Matthew Donnelly

11. Niall Sludden

12. Frank Burns

13. Cathal McShane

14. Peter Harte

15. Conor Meyler.

