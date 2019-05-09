Tyrone include three championship debutants for Derry clash

LAST YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND finalists Tyrone have named their team for Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship showdown against Derry.
Manager Mickey Harte has included three championship debutants in his starting XV for the preliminary round game at Healy Park, while his side shows five changes from last September’s defeat to Dublin.
After impressing during Tyrone’s Division 1 league campaign, Michael Cassidy, Ben McDonnell and Brian Kennedy are handed first championship starts for the visit of Damian McErlain’s side.
Tyrone are bidding to reclaim provincial glory again in 2019 after their three-in-a-row bid ended at the hands of Monaghan in last year’s quarter-finals.
The game throws in at 4pm.
Tyrone:
1. Niall Morgan
2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Michael McKernan
5. Michael Cassidy
6. Ben McDonnell
7. Tiernan McCann
8. Richard Donnelly
9. Brian Kennedy
10. Matthew Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Frank Burns
13. Cathal McShane
14. Peter Harte
15. Conor Meyler.
