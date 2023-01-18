UCC keep Sigerson ambitions alive with 7-point win over ATU Galway

Sigerson Cup Round 2

UCC 1-12

ATU GALWAY 0-8

Kevin Egan reports from Tuam Stadium

WITHOUT EVER hitting the real high notes, UCC kept their Sigerson Cup ambitions alive thanks to a seven-point win over ATU Galway in Tuam Stadium this afternoon, their victory secured thanks to a 54th-minute goal from substitute Seán O’Connor.

With Galway star Johnny McGrath absent through an injury sustained in their opening round contest against TU Dublin last week, reigning Trench Cup champions ATU Galway were clear underdogs coming into this afternoon’s tie against Billy Morgan’s side, and for the opening 20 minutes, it looked like UCC were going to justify their favouritism in style.

After Fionn Herlihy and James Foley traded long-range scores in the opening 10 minutes, the visitors settled into the game very well and some fine points from Brian Hartnett, Killian Falvey and Mark Cronin pushed them 0-6 to 0-2 in front.

However, ATU Galway worked their way back into the contest in the closing minutes of the first half, with the midfield pair of Dylan Ruane and Conor Raftery on the mark from play as they reduced the gap to a single point.

UCC preserved their lead throughout the third quarter but were never out of sight, and ATU Galway will live to regret a number of missed chances, most notably Adam McDermott’s slip when he got in behind the UCC defence and picked up possession 25 metres out from goal with just the goalkeeper to beat.

That failure to test Dylan Foley in the UCC goal proved fatal as yet another Dylan Geaney free pushed the lead out to three, and then a strong run from Cathail O’Mahony opened up a goal chance, and while Jack Livingstone made a superb save to deny the Ballygiblin player, the ball fell perfectly for O’Connor to tap in a simple goal and make safe the win with six minutes remaining.

Scorers for UCC: D Geaney 0-6 (0-5f), S O’Connor 1-0, C Begley 0-2, F Herlihy, K Falvey, B Hartnett, M Cronin 0-1 each.

Scorers for ATU Galway: N Grainger 0-3f, J Foley, C Raftery, D Ruane, D Farrell, G Higgins 0-1 each.

UCC:

1 Dylan Foley (Éire Óg, Cork)

6 Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

3 Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree, Cork)

4 Damien Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

2 Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty, Cork)

24 Rúairí Murphy (Listry, Kerry)

7 Bill Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork)

8 Shane Merritt (Mallow, Cork)

9 Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork)

10 Jack Murphy (Éire Óg, Cork)

11 Fionn Herlihy (Doheny’s, Cork)

12 Killian Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry)

13 Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry)

18 Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

22 Dylan Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

Subs: Cathal Begley (An Gaeltacht) for Herlihy (23), Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for Quilter (42), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown, Cork) for Falvey (48), Ronan Dalton (Nemo Rangers, Cork) for Cronin (59).

ATU GALWAY:

1 Jack Livingstone (Breaffy, Mayo)

2 Liam Costello (Milltown, Galway)

3 Aran McManus (Teemore, Fermanagh)

4 Jason O’Malley (Louisburgh, Mayo)

5 Michael Byrne (Athlone, Westmeath)

6 James Foley (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway)

7 Joe Moran (The Downs, Westmeath)

8 Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy, Galway)

9 Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys, Roscommon)

12 Niall Treacy (Davitts, Mayo)

11 Dylan Farrell (Killashee, Longford)

10 Conor Keenan (Fr. Manning Gaels, Longford)

13 Adam McDermott (Castlerea St. Kevin’s, Roscommon)

14 Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts, Mayo)

15 Nathan Grainger (Claregalway, Galway)

Subs: Gary Higgins (St. Michael’s, Galway) for Reid (half-time), Conor Hackett (St. Mary’s, Leitrim) for Keenan (45), Reid for Treacy (50)

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo)