UEFA issue fines worth €18,000 to Shamrock Rovers for fan behaviour away to Chelsea

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been issued with two fines from UEFA because of some of their fans’ behaviour during last month’s Conference League game away to Chelsea.

A sanction of €10,000 for “transmitting a message that is not fit for a sports event” and one for €8,000 due to “throwing of objects” were confirmed by the governing body.

The Premier League club also received a fine of €10,000 for “transmitting a message that is not fit for a sports event.”

The game was delayed for several minutes early in the first half when Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku was unable to take a corner due to reams of till roll coming from the away fans’ section at Stamford Bridge.

There were also chants about the death of Queen Elizabeth II while Chelsea supporters were punished for some of their behaviour.

Rovers will be back in UEFA Conference League action next month when they face Molde in the play-off round of the competition, and their earnings for their European run could surpass the €6 million mark depending on further progress as more than €5m has already been secured.