This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jon Jones edges Santos via split decision while Nunes outclasses Holm inside opening round

Jones defended his light heavyweight title last night while Holly Holm came up short against Amanda Nunes.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 9:35 AM
36 minutes ago 907 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4714013
Thiago Santos trades punches with Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Thiago Santos trades punches with Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Thiago Santos trades punches with Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JON JONES SUCCESSFULLY defended his UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday night, defeating Thiago Santos via split decision after five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada at UFC 239.

Santos was the underdog heading into Saturday’s bout against the all-conquering Jones but by no means sold himself short, offering a brilliant display in a tight contest which saw the champion prevail after five absorbing rounds.

Both men picked at the other’s legs throughout a close affair. Santos hung on with limited mobility towards the end of the fight thanks to persistent, hard attacks from Jones on his opponent’s leading leg before an elbow saw Santos’ forehead cut open during the third round. 

“I’m proud of myself actually,” Jones said. “I stood and fought with a guy who’s been kickboxing way longer than me.”

“I felt like I was winning. There was no need to go for a show, we were playing a very high level chess match in there. I think he made me look bad.”

Elsewhere, Amanda Nunes overcame Holly Holm via TKO inside the opening round of their women’s bantamweight meeting in Nevanda.

Nunes landed an early head kick, following it up with a successful take-down which preceded a two-punch combination.

Nunes persisted, knocking Holm down again shortly after and unleashing a barrage of punches on the ground before the referee was forced to intervene.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

UFC 239 results:

  • Jon Jones def. Thiago Santos via Decision (split) — Round 5
  • Amanda Nunes def. Holly Holm via TKO (head kick and punches) — Round 1
  • Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren via KO (flying knee) — Round 1
  • Jan Błachowicz def. Luke Rockhold via KO (punches) — Round 2
  • Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision — Round 3

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie