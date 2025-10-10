ULSTER SUMMER SIGNINGS Juarno Augustus and Sam Crean are set for their first starts, as Robert Baloucoune returns from injury for the province’s URC meeting with the Bulls tomorrow [KO 7.45pm, live on Premier Sports].
Baloucoune has yet to feature for Ulster this season after suffering an ankle injury in May, but returned to play for Ballynahinch in the AIL last weekend.
And the 28-year-old now makes his first appearance of the season on the right wing.
Jacob Stockdale is also fit to start at full-back after recovering from a foot injury sustained against Dragons.
Iain Henderson captains the side from lock, with former Saracens man Crean starting at loosehead. Augustus, meanwhile, is selected at number eight
Eric O’Sullivan is also in line for an injury return from the bench.
First starts for Ulster's summer signings as Baloucoune back for Bulls
