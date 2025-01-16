20-year-old Murphy starts at 10 for Ulster against Exeter

20-YEAR-OLD out-half Jack Murphy will make his first Champions Cup start for Ulster in their final Champions Cup pool game against Exeter in Belfast tomorrow night [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].

Murphy joined the Ulster academy last summer and has made swift progress recently under his father, head coach Richie Murphy.

The former Ireland U20 international started for the first time against Connacht in the URC last month, made his Champions Cup debut off the bench last weekend against Leicester, and is now handed the number 1o shirt again as Aidan Morgan drops out of the matchday 23.

Ulster can mathematically still qualify for the Champions Cup Round of 16 despite having zero match points from their three pool games so far, but it would take a huge victory over Exeter and for the Sharks to get no match points against Bordeaux on Sunday to achieve that.

However, Murphy’s men know that a win of any kind against Exeter would guarantee them a place in the Challenge Cup Round of 16.

The Ulster boss has welcomed Ireland hooker Rob Herring back from injury in his starting XV, while wing Michael Lowry and fullback Stewart Moore are also fit again and named in the team.

The bench includes wing Rob Lyttle, who left Ulster in 2023 but has been playing in the AIL with Banbridge RFC and recently re-joined on a short-term deal as emergency injury cover. Also among the Ulster replacements are the fit-again hooker Tom Stewart and out-half Jake Flannery.

Meanwhile, Exeter have heavily rotated their team to face Ulster with 12 changes from last weekend’s hammering at the hands of Bordeaux.

Ex-Leinster flanker Martin Moloney starts at blindside flanker, Belfast native Niall Armstrong is at scrum-half, and former Leinster lock Jack Dunne is among the replacements.

Ulster:

15. Stewart Moore

14. Werner Kok

13. Ben Carson

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Michael Lowry

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. James McNabney

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Callum Reid

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Harry Sheridan

21. John Cooney

22. Jake Flannery

23. Rob Lyttle

Exeter:

15. Harvey Skinner

14. Ben Hammersley

13. Joe Hawkins

12. Will Rigg

11. Paul Brown-Bampoe

10. Will Haydon-Wood

9. Niall Armstrong

1. Will Goodrick-Clarke

2. Jack Innard (captain)

3. Josh Iosefa-Scott

4. Rusi Tuima

5. Christ Tshiunza

6. Martin Moloney

7. Richard Capstick

8. Ross Vintcent

Replacements:

16. Max Norey

17. Kwenzo Blose

18. Jimmy Roots

19. Jack Dunne

20. Lewis Pearson

21. Joe Bailey

22. Tom Cairns

23. Zack Wimbush

Referee: Hollie Davidson [Scotland].