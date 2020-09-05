Big names shine as Tyrone champions Trillick book final date, holders march on in Donegal

Mattie Donnelly led the way for Trillick. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

REIGNING TYRONE CHAMPIONS Trillick booked their 2020 senior football championship final date after a hard-fought, four-point win over 2018 winners Coalisland Na Fianna this evening.

Nigel Seaney’s side marched on again following their dramatic quarter-final penalty shootout win last Friday night, with Red Hand star Mattie Donnelly and their brilliant brothers, Lee and Rory Brennan, and Simon and James Garrity, leading the way in the 2-13 to 1-12 victory.

Veteran midfielder Plunkett Kane handed Coalisland the dream start at Healy Park when he scored a second-minute goal, but Trillick took the lead with a major of their own through Liam Gray shortly after — making it 1-2 to 1-0 with 10 on the clock.

Plunkett Kane with an early GOAL for Coalisland! pic.twitter.com/lvs57i8lXD — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 5, 2020

Liam Gray finds the back of the net for @TrillickGAC pic.twitter.com/iFQPOSSm19 — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 5, 2020

1-6 to 1-5 up at the break, the defending champions hit the ground running on the restart with a Simon Garrity goal from the throw-in. Himself and his brother James, along with Donnelly, soon helped Trillick into a six-point lead, though Tiarnan Quinn led an impressive Coalisland comeback — despite several missed chances.

As the clock ran down, it turned into a free-taking battle — and Lee Brennan was certainly on form for Trillick while under pressure. His late back-to-back spot kicks and another huge score from Donnelly ultimately sealed the victory.

Trillick's Simon Garrity opens up the second half of the Tyrone Senior Football Semi-Final with this superb goal! pic.twitter.com/03Ke70VQnY — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 5, 2020

Matthew Donnelly kicks a vital score for Trillick! pic.twitter.com/RkiwcKsg2e — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 5, 2020

Trillick now face either Dungannon or Errigal Ciaran in the showpiece, with the other last-four battle taking place this evening [currently live on RTÉ Two].

In Donegal, reigning champions Naomh Conaill remained on course in the senior football championship after a comfortable 2-16 to 0-5 quarter-final win over Glenfin this afternoon.

Charles McGuinness accounted for 1-5 of the hosts’ scores at Davy Brennan Memorial Park, though they were reduced to 14 men for most of the second half after Eoghan McGettigan was sent-off.

Kilcar join Naomh Conaill in the quarter-final line-up after their two-point win over St Michael’s this evening.

Daragh O’Donnell, Steven McBrearty and man-of-the-match Matthew McClean raised green flags for Kilcar, while Colm McFadden was St Michael’s scorer-in-chief with 1-6. Donegal star Paddy McBrearty and Eoin McHugh also kicked plenty of scores for the winners, ultimately cancelling out Michael Langan’s second-half brace.

Meanwhile, on the ladies football scene, Monaghan powerhouse Donaghmoyne secured a remarkable 18th consecutive senior football crown this afternoon. Farney inter-county star Cathriona McConnell and Louise Kerley combined for an incredible 6-13 as the 2015 and 2016 All-Ireland champions recorded a hefty win over Emyvale.

In Cavan, Lacken were crowned senior champions for the first time since 2014 after beating holders Crosserlough on a scoreline of 0-16 to 0-11. Roisin O’Keeffe was Lacken’s scoring star, accounting for 0-11 at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Tyrone SFC semi-finals

Trillick 2-13 Coalisland 1-12

Dungannon v Errigal Ciaran, 7.30pm

Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Naomh Conaill 2-16 Glenfin 0-5

Kilcar 3-14 St Michael’s 3-12

Monaghan ladies SFC final

Donaghmoyne 6-21 Emyvale 0-1

Cavan ladies SFC final

Lacken 0-16 Crosserlough 0-11.

