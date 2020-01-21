This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster's Treadwell to face disciplinary hearing after tackle against Bath

The second row has been cited for a challenge on Tom Ellis.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 12:23 PM
7 minutes ago 149 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4973594

ULSTER LOCK KIERAN Treadwell has been cited for a tackle during his side’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath on Saturday.

The second row, who was a second-half replacement for Dan McFarland’s side, will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in London to learn whether he will be suspended.

The incident occurred in the 68th minute of Ulster’s 22-15 victory, with Treadwell tackling Bath flanker Tom Ellis as he carried off a restart.

KT

[Click here if you cannot view the clip above]

A statement from EPCR today says that “Treadwell is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he tackled the Bath flanker, Tom Ellis (No 6), in a dangerous manner in the 68th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.”

Italian citing commissioner Stefano Marrama made the complaint, while Jeremy Summers [England], Marcello d’Orey [Portugal], and John Greenwood [England] have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for Thursday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, Exeter out-half Joe Simmonds has also been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on La Rochelle’s Kini Murimurivalu on Saturday, with a hearing set for Thursday.

Saracens lock Will Skelton and Bath hooker Ross Batty will face disciplinary hearings today following their red cards for high tackles against Racing 92 and Ulster, respectively.

Castres lock Hans N’Kinsi has been cited for two separate alleged incidents of contact with the eye area of Worcester players in last weekend’s Challenge Cup action.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie