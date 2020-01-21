Ulster's Treadwell to face disciplinary hearing after tackle against Bath

ULSTER LOCK KIERAN Treadwell has been cited for a tackle during his side’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath on Saturday.

The second row, who was a second-half replacement for Dan McFarland’s side, will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in London to learn whether he will be suspended.

The incident occurred in the 68th minute of Ulster’s 22-15 victory, with Treadwell tackling Bath flanker Tom Ellis as he carried off a restart.

A statement from EPCR today says that “Treadwell is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he tackled the Bath flanker, Tom Ellis (No 6), in a dangerous manner in the 68th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.”

Italian citing commissioner Stefano Marrama made the complaint, while Jeremy Summers [England], Marcello d’Orey [Portugal], and John Greenwood [England] have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for Thursday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, Exeter out-half Joe Simmonds has also been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on La Rochelle’s Kini Murimurivalu on Saturday, with a hearing set for Thursday.

Saracens lock Will Skelton and Bath hooker Ross Batty will face disciplinary hearings today following their red cards for high tackles against Racing 92 and Ulster, respectively.

Castres lock Hans N’Kinsi has been cited for two separate alleged incidents of contact with the eye area of Worcester players in last weekend’s Challenge Cup action.