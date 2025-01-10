Henderson and McIlroy return for Ulster's pivotal European trip to Leicester

ULSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP hopes have received a timely boost with the news that captain Iain Henderson and Ethan McIlroy are both fit to start Saturday’s trip to Leicester Tigers [8pm, Premier Sports].

Richie Murphy’s side suffered back-to-back defeats in the opening rounds in December, and now face a Premiership double-header against Leicester and Exeter Chiefs with their European survival on the line.

Murphy makes six changes to the side which beat Connacht in the post-Christmas interpro with Henderson and McIlroy both making their return from injury.

Henderson comes into the second row in place of Kieran Treadwell while up front, Andrew Warwick replaces Eric O’Sullivan, and David McCann starts in a reshuffled back row at the expense of Matty Rea.

With Michael Lowry ruled out with a thigh injury, McIlroy makes a welcome return at full-back, while Aidan Morgan comes back in at out-half in place of Jack Murphy, and Zac Ward starts on the left wing ahead of Rory Telfer.

Leicester, who bounced back from defeat in Bordeaux on opening weekend to get off the mark against the Sharks in Round 2, call on back row Finn Carnduff following an injury lay-off, while England full-back Freddie Steward is set to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Ulster Rugby

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Werner Kok

13. Ben Carson

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Zac Ward

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. James McNabney

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. James McCormick

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Harry Sheridan

21. John Cooney

22. Jack Murphy

23. Rory Telfer

Leicester Tigers

15. Freddie Steward

14. Josh Bassett

13. Izaia Perese

12. Solomone Kata

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

10. Handré Pollard

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Nicky Smith

2. Julián Montoya (capt)

3. Joe Heyes

4. Cameron Henderson

5. Jed Holloway

6. Finn Carnduff

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Olly Cracknell

Replacements:

16. Charlie Clare

17. James Whitcombe

18. Dan Cole

19. Harry Wells

20. Emeka Ilione

21. Ben Youngs

22. Jamie Shillcock

23. Joseph Woodward