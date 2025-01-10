Henderson and McIlroy return for Ulster's pivotal European trip to Leicester

ULSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP hopes have received a timely boost with the news that captain Iain Henderson and Ethan McIlroy are both fit to start Saturday’s trip to Leicester Tigers [8pm, Premier Sports].
Richie Murphy’s side suffered back-to-back defeats in the opening rounds in December, and now face a Premiership double-header against Leicester and Exeter Chiefs with their European survival on the line.
Murphy makes six changes to the side which beat Connacht in the post-Christmas interpro with Henderson and McIlroy both making their return from injury.
Henderson comes into the second row in place of Kieran Treadwell while up front, Andrew Warwick replaces Eric O’Sullivan, and David McCann starts in a reshuffled back row at the expense of Matty Rea.
With Michael Lowry ruled out with a thigh injury, McIlroy makes a welcome return at full-back, while Aidan Morgan comes back in at out-half in place of Jack Murphy, and Zac Ward starts on the left wing ahead of Rory Telfer.
Leicester, who bounced back from defeat in Bordeaux on opening weekend to get off the mark against the Sharks in Round 2, call on back row Finn Carnduff following an injury lay-off, while England full-back Freddie Steward is set to make his 100th appearance for the club.
Ulster Rugby
15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Werner Kok
13. Ben Carson
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Zac Ward
10. Aidan Morgan
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson (capt)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. James McNabney
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. James McCormick
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Corrie Barrett
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Harry Sheridan
21. John Cooney
22. Jack Murphy
23. Rory Telfer
Leicester Tigers
15. Freddie Steward
14. Josh Bassett
13. Izaia Perese
12. Solomone Kata
11. Ollie Hassell-Collins
10. Handré Pollard
9. Jack van Poortvliet
1. Nicky Smith
2. Julián Montoya (capt)
3. Joe Heyes
4. Cameron Henderson
5. Jed Holloway
6. Finn Carnduff
7. Tommy Reffell
8. Olly Cracknell
Replacements:
16. Charlie Clare
17. James Whitcombe
18. Dan Cole
19. Harry Wells
20. Emeka Ilione
21. Ben Youngs
22. Jamie Shillcock
23. Joseph Woodward
