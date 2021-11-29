Down, Cavan, Dublin, Meath, Monaghan and Derry champs in live GAA TV action next weekend

THE PROVINCIAL FOOTBALL club championships take centre stage in next weekend’s live GAA TV coverage.

Kilcoo, Kilmacud and Scotstown all in action this weekend. Source: INPHO

There are only two county senior finals left to take place around the country, both on next Sunday when the Kerry football final in Austin Stack Park and the Galway hurling decider in Pearse Stadium will be held.

Neither will be televised live, instead the spotlight will fall on the Leinster and Ulster senior club football action.

TG4′s double-bill on Sunday will begin with Dublin champion Kilmacud Crokes travelling to Páirc Tailteann in Navan to face Meath kingpins Wolfe Tones at 1.30pm. Kilmacud recently won their second Dublin title in four seasons and will be hoping to make amends this winter for their 2018 Leinster decider loss, while Wolfe Tones won their first Meath crown since 2006.

Wolfe Tones players celebrate their Meath final success. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Then after that on GAA BEO, it’s Derry winners Watty Grahams Glen going up against Monaghan’s Scotstown in Celtic Park at 3.15pm in their Ulster clash. Glen are coming off the back of their maiden Derry title and defeated Donegal’s St Eunan’s in the Ulster preliminary round, while Scotstown have dominated Monaghan by claiming seven of the last nine championships, while also losing the Ulster finals in 2015 and 2018.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Derry champions Watty Grahams Glen. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Before that on Saturday evening, the RTÉ cameras are in Cavan as the local winners Ramor United take on Down title holders Kilcoo in the Ulster quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni at 6pm. Ramor’s most recent Cavan title was back in 2016, while Kilcoo are regulars after taking nine of the last ten Down senior championships, and also won the Ulster final in 2019.

Ramor United celebrate their Cavan senior championship. Source: John McVitty/INPHO