John Cooney handed Ulster start, O'Donoghue and Coombes return for Munster

FIT-AGAIN JOHN COONEY will start at scrum-half for Ulster in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship interpro clash with Munster in Ravenhill [7.35pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].
Cooney missed the European double-header with a hamstring injury sustained against Leinster last month, but has been passed fit to make his first start for the province since mid-October.
Head coach Richie Murphy makes five changes to the side which lost to Bordeaux-Begles last weekend with Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwu and Nathan Doak all ruled out through injury.
Andrew Warwick, Alan O’Connor, James McNabney and Marcus Rea all returning to the pack, and Cooney slotting in alongside Aidan Morgan in the half-backs.
Ireland U20 out-half Jack Murphy — son of head coach Richie — is in line to make his senior debut having been named among the replacements.
Meanwhile, Munster’s long list of absentees for their trip north to Belfast includes Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron.
Beirne has been rested in line with the IRFU’s player management protocols, while O’Mahony (calf) and Barron (shoulder) are ruled out with injuries picked up in last week’s defeat in Castres.
Interim head coach Ian Costello makes six changes of his own, including welcome returns for captain Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the back row, while John Ryan and Tom Ahern also come back into the pack.
With both Craig Casey and Conor Murray injured, Paddy Patterson gets the nod for his first start of the season at scrum-half, and Shane Daly comes in on the left wing in place of the injured Thaakir Abrahams.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Zac Ward
10. Aidan Morgan
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (capt)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. James McNabney
7. Marcus Rea
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. Matty Rea
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Jack Murphy
23. Rory Telfer
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Shane Daly
10. Jack Crowley
9. Paddy Patterson
1. John Ryan
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tom Ahern
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Eoghan Clarke
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Oli Jager
19. Evan O’Connell
20. Alex Kendellen
21. Ethan Coughlan
22. Rory Scannell
23. Brian Gleeson
