John Cooney handed Ulster start, O'Donoghue and Coombes return for Munster

FIT-AGAIN JOHN COONEY will start at scrum-half for Ulster in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship interpro clash with Munster in Ravenhill [7.35pm, TG4 & Premier Sports].

Cooney missed the European double-header with a hamstring injury sustained against Leinster last month, but has been passed fit to make his first start for the province since mid-October.

Head coach Richie Murphy makes five changes to the side which lost to Bordeaux-Begles last weekend with Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwu and Nathan Doak all ruled out through injury.

Andrew Warwick, Alan O’Connor, James McNabney and Marcus Rea all returning to the pack, and Cooney slotting in alongside Aidan Morgan in the half-backs.

Ireland U20 out-half Jack Murphy — son of head coach Richie — is in line to make his senior debut having been named among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Munster’s long list of absentees for their trip north to Belfast includes Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron.

Beirne has been rested in line with the IRFU’s player management protocols, while O’Mahony (calf) and Barron (shoulder) are ruled out with injuries picked up in last week’s defeat in Castres.

Interim head coach Ian Costello makes six changes of his own, including welcome returns for captain Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the back row, while John Ryan and Tom Ahern also come back into the pack.

With both Craig Casey and Conor Murray injured, Paddy Patterson gets the nod for his first start of the season at scrum-half, and Shane Daly comes in on the left wing in place of the injured Thaakir Abrahams.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Aidan Morgan

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. James McNabney

7. Marcus Rea

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Matty Rea

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Jack Murphy

23. Rory Telfer

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Paddy Patterson

1. John Ryan

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tom Ahern

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Oli Jager

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Ethan Coughlan

22. Rory Scannell

23. Brian Gleeson