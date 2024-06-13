7 new contract extensions as Ulster confirm squad for next season

MARTY MOORE IS among seven players to sign contract extensions at Ulster, with the northern province confirming their squad for the 2024/25 season.

Ben Carson, Reuben Crothers, Conor McKee, Eric O’Sullivan, Matty Rea and David Shanahan have also committed their future to the side — and are among 43 professional players set to represent Ulster next season.

James Humphreys makes the move into the senior set-up from the Academy with a new one-year development contract, while James McCormick extends his among five development players.

Aidan Morgan and Werner Kok had already been announced as Richie Murphy’s new signings, with 42 of the squad Irish-Qualified and 34 developed through the provincial player pathway.

“Following a very enjoyable couple of months at Ulster, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into a new season with a strong squad who are ambitious in their goals for the year ahead,” head coach Murphy said.

“We have a great crop of young guys coming through into the senior set-up who will cut their teeth alongside the experienced leaders in the group.

“This is only the beginning for us and, together with the support staff, I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that will come our way.”

Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, added:

“Following the successful completion of our recruitment process, we are confident that we have laid the foundations for what we want to achieve from next season onwards, with the opportunity to further shape and strengthen the squad where required in 2025/26.

“At Ulster Rugby, we have been clear on our focus to bring through young, homegrown talent into the senior set-up, and compliment this with strategic recruitment, which is clear to see from the 43 players signed-up for 2024/25.

“There is also the opportunity to showcase what we have been building through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway over a number of years, and I’m looking forward to this hard work and investment paying dividends for the province.”

Ulster Rugby Senior Men’s Squad 2024/25

Iain Henderson* (Captain) (IQ)

John Andrew* (IQ)

Rob Baloucoune*(IQ)

Ben Carson* (IQ)

John Cooney (IQ)

Reuben Crothers* (IQ)

Nathan Doak* (IQ)

Jake Flannery (IQ)

Rob Herring (IQ)

James Hume* (IQ)

James Humphreys* (IQ)

Cormac Izuchukwu* (IQ)

Werner Kok

Mike Lowry* (IQ)

David McCann* (IQ)

James McCormick* (IQ)

Stuart McCloskey* (IQ)

Michael McDonald (IQ)

Conor McKee* (IQ)

Ethan McIlroy* (IQ)

Lorcan McLoughlin* (IQ)

James McNabney* (IQ)

Marty Moore (IQ)

Stewart Moore* (IQ)

Aidan Morgan (IQ)

Ben Moxham* (IQ)

Alan O’Connor* (IQ)

Eric O’Sullivan* (IQ)

Tom O’Toole* (IQ)

Jude Postlethwaite* (IQ)

Marcus Rea* (IQ)

Matty Rea*(IQ)

Sean Reffell (IQ)

Callum Reid* (IQ)

Aaron Sexton* (IQ)

David Shanahan* (IQ)

Harry Sheridan* (IQ)

Tom Stewart* (IQ)

Jacob Stockdale* (IQ)

Nick Timoney* (IQ)

Kieran Treadwell (IQ)

Andrew Warwick* (IQ)

Scott Wilson* (IQ)

* denotes players developed through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway – with (IQ) listed beside Irish-Qualified players. Development players are in italics.