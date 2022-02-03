Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Stuart McCloskey returns for Ulster as they eye up revenge mission on Connacht

Connacht humiliated Ulster when the teams last met in October at the Aviva Stadium.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 12:09 PM
29 minutes ago 917 Views 3 Comments
McCloskey returns to Ulster after injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their side to face Connacht at Ravenhill’s Kingpsan Stadium tomorrow (kick off 8.15pm, BBC, TG4, Premier Sports).

Stuart McCloskey has returned from injury to start alongside Angus Curtis in midfield. Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune have been released from international duties, and are named at full-back and right wing respectively, with Ethan McIlroy making a positional switch to the left wing. Billy Burns and Nathan Doak have been retained from last Friday’s victory over Scarlets.

Andrew Warwick is set to start at loosehead alongside John Andrew at hooker, and Gareth Milasinovich makes his first start for Ulster this season at tighthead. Alan O’Connor is once again captain, and will be joined by Sam Carter in the second row. The back row remains unchanged from last week – Greg Jones is named as blindside flanker with Marcus Rea at openside, and Duane Vermeulen at Number Eight.

duane-vermeulen-passes-the-ball Duane Vermeulen starts at No8. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Declan Moore, currently with the province on loan from Munster and set to officially join Ulster on a two-year deal this summer, is named among the forward replacements alongside Callum Reid, Ross Kane and Mick Kearney. Nick Timoney is also released from Ireland camp to be named on the bench. The back line reinforcements are David Shanahan, Ben Moxham and Rob Lyttle.

Ulster team to play Connacht Rugby

Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Angus Curtis, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Rob Lyttle.

