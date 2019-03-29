This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henderson in harness for Ulster's quarter-final clash with Leinster

Luke Marshall could play his first minutes of the season as he takes a place on the bench.

By Sean Farrell Friday 29 Mar 2019, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,243 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4566782
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to include Darren Cave and Iain Henderson in his starting line-up for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 17.45, BT Sport).

Henderson has had to manage a knee injury since Ireland’s Six Nations win over France early this month and was rated ‘day-to-day’ earlier this week after his training load was limited.

He is partnered in the second row Kieran Treadwell. Marty Moore has recovered from the concussion sustained in the win over the Kings and packs down next to Rory Best and Eric O’Sullivan in the front row.

The injury crisis at centre was somewhat eased with the news Darren Cave’s rib injury was not as serious as feared. He partners Stuart McCloskey outside Billy Burns and John Cooney, one of five starters facing their native province.

Luke Marshall Luke Marshall could play for the first time this season. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Luke Marshall provides the centre cover among the replacements, the international could see his first senior minutes of the season after suffering an ACL injury in May.

Jacob Stockdale returns after the Six Nations and forms part of a dynamic young back three completed by Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

Ulster (v Leinster)

15. Mike Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (Capt)
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Luke Marshall
23. Angus Kernohan

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    Carbery returns and O'Donoghue earns start as Munster name side for Edinburgh
    Henderson in harness for Ulster's quarter-final clash with Leinster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    RORY MCILROY
    Woods makes miraculous saving shot but slips to defeat in Texas
    Woods makes miraculous saving shot but slips to defeat in Texas
    'When I sense a little bit of blood I'm taking my opportunities': McIlroy makes it two wins from two in Texas
    McIlroy and Woods make winning starts at WGC Match Play while Lowry loses out
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie