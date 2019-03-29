Henderson in harness for Ulster's quarter-final clash with Leinster

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to include Darren Cave and Iain Henderson in his starting line-up for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 17.45, BT Sport).

Henderson has had to manage a knee injury since Ireland’s Six Nations win over France early this month and was rated ‘day-to-day’ earlier this week after his training load was limited.

He is partnered in the second row Kieran Treadwell. Marty Moore has recovered from the concussion sustained in the win over the Kings and packs down next to Rory Best and Eric O’Sullivan in the front row.

The injury crisis at centre was somewhat eased with the news Darren Cave’s rib injury was not as serious as feared. He partners Stuart McCloskey outside Billy Burns and John Cooney, one of five starters facing their native province.

Luke Marshall could play for the first time this season. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Luke Marshall provides the centre cover among the replacements, the international could see his first senior minutes of the season after suffering an ACL injury in May.

Jacob Stockdale returns after the Six Nations and forms part of a dynamic young back three completed by Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

Ulster (v Leinster)

15. Mike Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best (Capt)

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Luke Marshall

23. Angus Kernohan

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: