Ulster make four changes for Edinburgh trip

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made four changes to his team for Ulster’s URC trip to Edinburgh tomorrow [KO 7pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

The game has been moved forward from 8.05pm to 7pm due to adverse weather conditions.

Tom Stewart, Sean Reffell, Werner Kok and Stewart Moore all come in for their first starts of the season.

Iain Henderson captains the team in the second row, joining Harry Sheridan in the engine room. Stewart starts at hooker, with Callum Reid and Tom O’Toole completing the front row. Reffell joins the back row alongside flankers Cormac Izuchukwu and Nick Timoney. Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy continue in the halfbacks, while Stuart McCloskey and James Hume are in the centre positions. Zac Ward switches to the left wing, replacing the injured Jacob Stockdale, as Kok comes in on the right wing, with Moor at full-back. A 5/3 bench split sees Rob Herring, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, David McCann and Juarno Augustus names as the forward replacements, while Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Jude Postlethwaite are the backline options. Ulster: 15. Stewart Moore

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak 1. Callum Reid

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Sean Reffell

8. Nick Timoney Replacements: 16. Rob Herring

17. Sam Crean

18. Scott Wilson

19. David McCann

20. Juarno Augustus

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite