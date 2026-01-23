Michael Lowry set for Ulster return against Scarlets following three-month layoff

RICHIE MURPHY MAKES four changes as Ulster look to continue their United Rugby Championship push against struggling Scarlets on Saturday afternoon [3pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
Michael Lowry makes his long-awaited return at fullback in what will be his first Ulster appearance for three months following an ankle injury suffered while on international duty with Ireland XV in November.
South African winger Werner Kok is the other change in the backs, while up front, Wallabies prop Angus Bell is fit to start having missed last week’s Challenge Cup win against Stade Francais through illness.
Charlie Irvine returns to start in the second row alongside captain Iain Henderson.
Scarlets
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Eddie James
12. Joe Hawkins
11. Ellis Mee
10. Sam Costelow
9. Archie Hughes
1. Kemsley Mathias
2. Ryan Elias
3. Archer Holz
4. Sam Lousi
5. Harvey Cuckson
6. Taine Plumtree
7. Josh Macleod (capt)
8. Fletcher Anderson
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Josh Morse
18. Henry Thomas
19. Jac Price
20. Jarrod Taylor
21. Dane Blacker
22. Johnny Williams
23. Macs Page
Ulster Rugby
15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Werner Kok
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Angus Bell
2. Tom Stewart
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (capt)
5. Charlie Irvine
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Bryn Ward
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. Matthew Dalton
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jude Postlethwaite
