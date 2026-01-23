Michael Lowry set for Ulster return against Scarlets following three-month layoff

RICHIE MURPHY MAKES four changes as Ulster look to continue their United Rugby Championship push against struggling Scarlets on Saturday afternoon [3pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].

Michael Lowry makes his long-awaited return at fullback in what will be his first Ulster appearance for three months following an ankle injury suffered while on international duty with Ireland XV in November.

South African winger Werner Kok is the other change in the backs, while up front, Wallabies prop Angus Bell is fit to start having missed last week’s Challenge Cup win against Stade Francais through illness.

Charlie Irvine returns to start in the second row alongside captain Iain Henderson.

Scarlets

15. Blair Murray

14. Tom Rogers

13. Eddie James

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Ellis Mee

10. Sam Costelow

9. Archie Hughes

1. Kemsley Mathias

2. Ryan Elias

3. Archer Holz

4. Sam Lousi

5. Harvey Cuckson

6. Taine Plumtree

7. Josh Macleod (capt)

8. Fletcher Anderson

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe

17. Josh Morse

18. Henry Thomas

19. Jac Price

20. Jarrod Taylor

21. Dane Blacker

22. Johnny Williams

23. Macs Page

Ulster Rugby

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Werner Kok

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Charlie Irvine

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Matthew Dalton

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite