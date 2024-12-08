Defending champions Toulouse swat Ulster aside in resounding nine-try victory

Toulouse 61

Ulster 21

REIGNING CHAMPIONS TOULOUSE opened their European account by swatting Ulster aside in a resounding nine-try victory which saw Antoine Dupont dazzle with his array of skills.

Too powerful and accurate from the off, Toulouse put Ulster through the grinder and had 40 points already on the scoreboard by half-time.

Peato Mauvaka and Ange Capuozzo both claimed two tries each with Thomas Ramos converting seven from eight shots at goal.

In difficult conditions, Toulouse scored within two minutes when Matthis Lebel wrestled over at the corner flag despite Stewart Moore’s tackle. Thomas Ramos was wide with the extras.

Romain Ntamack dived over from Antoine Dupont after Toulouse had trucked it up from a maul and this time Ramos converted.

In fairness, Ulster refused to wilt and worked James McCormick over the line on 12 minutes with Doak’s conversion cutting the lead to 12-7.

But from there, it was mostly all about the team in red.

Emmanuel Meafou touched down shortly after the restart, Ramos converting to make it 19-7 and that became 26-7 following Ange Capuozzo’s 27th minute effort – in between time Romain Ntamack had a try ruled out for offside – again Ramos converting.

Dupont was next after starting and finishing a sweeping move, Ramos once more adding to the total pushing Toulouse to 33-7.

Ulster did manage to grab a score in the 36th minute when again good approach work from their pack allowed Aidan Morgan pick out Stewart Moore who dotted down under the posts. Doak’s conversion made it 33-14.

Advertisement

However, the rain-drenched half ended with Meafou being awarded his second – the TMO reversing Adam Leal’s initial decision – and Ramos once more converting to take the scoreline to 40-14.

The second half saw Toulouse increase their lead by 21 points Santiago Chocobares getting things going to be followed by a Ange Capuozzo’s second try from a marvellous piece of vision by Dupont whose cross-kick picked out the Italy winger in the Ulster’s in goal area.

Ramos converted both tries which had Toulouse 54-14 in front before Ulster made any further headway on the scoreboard.

Replacement Iain Henderson scored Ulster’s third after some sloppy play from the French side had brought the visitors into their 22, Doak converting to offer a tantalising prospect of a try bonus.

But Toulouse weren’t so generous again and Adam Leal blew for full time after awarding a penalty try with the clock in red.

Scorers for Toulouse

Tries: Meafou 2, Capuozzo 2, Lebel, R Ntamack, Dupont, Chocobares, pen try.

Cons: Ramos 7

Scorers for Ulster

Tries: McCormick, Moore, Henderson

Cons: Doak 3

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; A Capuozzo, P-L Barassi, S Chocobares, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); D Ainu’u, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri; T Flament, E Meafou; J Willis, L Banos, A Roumat.

Replacements: J Marchand for Mauvaka 44mins, R Neti for Ainu’u 48mins, J Merkler for Aldegheri 48mins, J Brennan for Meafou 59mins, T Ntamack for Willis 58mins, P Graou for Dupont 59mins, P Costes for Chocobares 57mins, J C Mallia for R Ntamack 61mins.

ULSTER: S Moore; W Kok, B Carson, S McCloskey, M Lowry; A Morgan, N Doak; A Warwick, J McCormick, S Wilson; A O’Connor (capt), H Sheridan; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, J McNabney.

Replacements: R Herring for McCormick h-t, E O’Sullivan for Warwick 58mins, T O’Toole for Wilson h-t, I Henderson for O’Connor 58mins, C Izuchukwu for Matty Rea 52mins, D Shanahan for Morgan 59mins, J Postlethwaite for Carson 21mins, N Timoney for McNabney 52mins.

Referee: A Leal (England)