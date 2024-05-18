Cooney the late hero as Ulster beat Leinster to secure place in URC play-offs

Ulster 23

Leinster 21

Michael Sadlier reports from Kingspan Stadium

A DRAMATIC FINISH from Ulster brought them what they needed: the win over Irish rivals Leinster ensuring that the northern province have a place in the URC play-offs with a round to go.

Ulster, currently sixth in the table, can finish anywhere between fifth and eighth, but they’ll play knockout rugby in a few weeks’ time.

It took a late penalty from player of the match John Cooney – who nailed all five shots at goal for a haul of 13 points – to snatch the result from Leinster and bring the hosts the all-important four points and a rare double over their provincial rivals.

As for Leinster, their losing bonus point means that they sit in third and now cannot finish outside the top four, but this result damaged their chances of earning a top-two finish.

With the sun still shining, the clash opened with Michael Lowry having two potential tries wiped out in the opening two minutes by referee Andrea Piardi in consultation with the TMO.

The Italian referee again went upstairs in the 13th minute when Herring was on the back of a driving maul though this time the score was awarded, John Cooney’s conversion took Ulster to 7-0.

But Ulster’s dominance was wiped out on 22 minutes when Billy Burns had a kick charged down by Will Connors and the flanker made Leinster’s first incursion into the hosts’ 22. Connors fed Charlie Ngatai who broke clear to dot down. Harry Byrne converted to tie it up.

Hugo Keenan then made a line-break just before the half-hour, throwing an inside pass to the supporting Cormac Foley who ran in to score. Byrne once again added the straightforward two points.

Next it was Ulster’s turn again, Cooney slotting a 31st-minute penalty to cut the Leinster lead to 14-10.

Jack Conan put Leinster on the front foot, making a surge down an unmanned blindside off a scrum, though Ulster held out for half-time still trailing 14-10.

Cooney opened the new half with a 43rd-minute penalty cutting Leinster’s lead to just one point.

Leinster struck next and following a series of pick-and-jams on the line, Michael Ala’alatoa drove over on 53 minutes.

Byrne again converted to make it 21-13 to the visitors but the out-half then had a pass intercepted by Jacob Stockdale just inside the Ulsterman’s 22 and the winger ran in from distance.

Cooney’s superb touchline conversion put Ulster one point behind again after 57 minutes.

The scrum-half then stepped up with three minutes remaining to land the winning points from distance and send Ravenhill into raptures.

Scorers for Ulster:

Tries: R Herring, J Stockdale

Cons: J Cooney 2

Pens: J Cooney 3

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: C Ngatai C Foley, M Ala’alatoa

Cons: H Bryne 3

Ulster: E McIlroy, M Lowry, Wl Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, A O’Connor (capt), C Izuchukwu, D McCann, N Timoney

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 49mins, A Warwick for O’Sullivan 54mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 64mins, H Sheridan for Treadwell 68 mins, Matty Rea for Izuchukwu 61mins, N Doak for Burns 73mins, S Moore for McIlroy 54mins, J Postlethwaite for McCloskey 73mins.

Leinster: H Keenan, T O’Brien, J O’Brien, C Ngatai, R Russell, H Byrne, C Foley, C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, J Ryan (capt), B Deeny, M Deegan, W Connors, J Conan

Replacements: J McKee for Kelleher 60mins, M Milne for Healy60 mins, T Clarkson for Ala’alatoa 60mins, R Molony for Deeny 54mins, S Penny for Connors 65mins, L McGrath for O’Brien 36mins, S Prendergast for Byrne 73mins, B Brownlee for Ngatai 25mins.

Referee: A Piardi (FIR)