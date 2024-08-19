Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Zac Ward in action at the Olympics.Ru Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Rugby

Ireland Sevens player Ward joins Ulster on extended trial

The 25-year-old recently featured at the Paris Olympics.
9.36pm, 19 Aug 2024
423
1

IRELAND SEVENS PLAYER Zac Ward has joined the Ulster senior squad for an extended trial.

Ballynahinch forward Ward will link up with the Ulster setup until the Autumn international window.

The 25-year-old recently featured at the Paris Olympics and has played an important role for the Ireland Sevens teams in recent seasons.

Ireland finished sixth at the recent Olympics in the French capital, with Ward grabbing tries against Fiji, USA, New Zealand and Japan.

He also claimed the TritonLake Men’s 7′s Player’s Player of the Year at the recent Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

“It’s great to be welcoming Zac into the squad, as we ramp up preparations for the new season,” said Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment.

“Zac is coming off the back of a successful period playing with the national Sevens set-up, and we feel this is a good opportunity for him to bring his skills and qualities into the group in the weeks ahead.”

Ulster begin their United Rugby Championship campaign at home to holders Glasgow on 21 September.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie