Ireland Sevens player Ward joins Ulster on extended trial

IRELAND SEVENS PLAYER Zac Ward has joined the Ulster senior squad for an extended trial.

Ballynahinch forward Ward will link up with the Ulster setup until the Autumn international window.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old recently featured at the Paris Olympics and has played an important role for the Ireland Sevens teams in recent seasons.

Ireland finished sixth at the recent Olympics in the French capital, with Ward grabbing tries against Fiji, USA, New Zealand and Japan.

He also claimed the TritonLake Men’s 7′s Player’s Player of the Year at the recent Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

We can confirm that Ireland Sevens star, Zac Ward, will be joining the Senior Men's squad on a trial basis 🤝



More below ⬇️ — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) August 19, 2024

“It’s great to be welcoming Zac into the squad, as we ramp up preparations for the new season,” said Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment.

“Zac is coming off the back of a successful period playing with the national Sevens set-up, and we feel this is a good opportunity for him to bring his skills and qualities into the group in the weeks ahead.”

Ulster begin their United Rugby Championship campaign at home to holders Glasgow on 21 September.