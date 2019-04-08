This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's in our hands' - Arsenal can still grab a top-four spot after Everton blow, says Emery

The fight to finish in the Champions League places is expected to go to the wire.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 12:05 AM
22 minutes ago 133 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4581135
Asrenal boss Unai Emery.
Asrenal boss Unai Emery.
Asrenal boss Unai Emery.

UNAI EMERY ADMITTED Arsenal missed a big opportunity in their timid 1-0 loss to Everton but is adamant there will be more chances to cement a top-four spot.

Phil Jagielka’s 10th-minute goal at Goodison Park on Sunday condemned the Gunners to their first defeat in seven Premier League matches.

A point would have been enough to overtake Tottenham in third but the visitors failed to match Everton’s enthusiasm in an extension of their away woes that have produced just six points from the last 27 available on the road.

They will drop to fifth in table if London rivals Chelsea avoid defeat at home to West Ham on Monday, and Arsenal could come to rue their lacklustre effort on Merseyside with the race for Champions League qualification intensifying.

“We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today,” Emery said.

“We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams.

“We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win.

“We can be negative because we lost three points, but it’s in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four.”

Doubts over Aaron Ramsey’s ability to manage a groin issue for 90 minutes forced Emery to leave the in-form Wales star on the bench for the first half and Everton completely overran the starting midfield pair of Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny, who was withdrawn at the break.

Granit Xhaka (groin) and Laurent Koscielny (foot) were left out of the squad altogether and both players could miss Napoli’s visit to Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday

“Maybe Laurent could’ve come back to play today but yesterday we knew it wasn’t possible,” Emery said.

“I want to be positive for Thursday, it depends on how he’s progressing. Xhaka is the same. They are going to be doubts for Thursday.

“When you lose one match, maybe you can look at the players who didn’t play, but I think it’s rarely the consequence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie