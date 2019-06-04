'It's great to be the best in the world' - Undisputed champion Taylor swarmed by fans in Dublin airport

THE NEW UNDISPUTED lightweight world champion, Bray’s Katie Taylor, was welcomed home by fans in Dublin Airport this morning.

The former Olympic champion defeated the Belgian Delfine Persoon on Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden with all the world’s major belts on the line.

“To be at the pinnacle of my sport is absolutely phenomenal. This is what I’ve dreamed of,” said Taylor afterwards.

“The best thing about this is seeing so many female boxers here today.”

