This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant scenes as fans invade pitch after Berlin club claim promotion to Bundesliga for the first time

Union Berlin were promoted to the top flight last night as Stuttgart were relegated.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 May 2019, 8:33 AM
37 minutes ago 1,284 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4657173

UNION BERLIN WERE promoted to the Bundesliga for their first time in their history last night after a 0-0 draw in their relegation play-off second leg sent Stuttgart down.

1. FC Union Berlin - VfB Stuttgart Union Berlin fans celebrate clinching promotion.

The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday and the 2. Bundesliga side held firm in the reverse fixture on Monday to win promotion on away goals and relegate their visitors. 

Urs Fischer’s side had missed out on automatic promotion to Paderborn on the final day of the season but shrugged off that disappointment to overcome a Stuttgart outfit who return to the second tier after two seasons in the Bundesliga. There were huge scenes of celebration at the final whistle.

Nico Willig’s men thought they had forged ahead after nine minutes but Dennis Aogo’s free-kick was ruled out by a VAR review as an offside Nicolas Gonzalez was adjudged to have impeded the goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz’s view.

Stuttgart continued to do most of the pressing in the opening period, with Anastasios Donis flashing a low effort wide from inside the six-yard box and Gikiewicz pawing away Steven Zuber’s long-range drive.

The hosts belatedly woke from their slumber after the interval and twice came agonisingly close to taking the lead shortly after the hour.

Suleiman Abdullahi crashed a left-footed effort off Ron-Robert Zieler’s post and then just a minute later the Nigerian hit the same upright after latching onto a long ball.

Stuttgart almost preserved their Bundesliga status at the death but Gikiewicz flew to his left to keep out Benjamin Pavard’s half-volley, the Bayern Munich-bound full-back unable to prevent his team from being relegated in his final game as the home supporters celebrated on the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie