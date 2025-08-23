In pics: Aviva Stadium hosts US College Football Classic as Iowa State prevail

DUBLIN’S AVIVA STADIUM hosted the American College Football Classic today as Iowa State Cyclone opened the season with a 24-21 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

This is the fourth year that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic has brought the game to Ireland where around 24,000 international fans were expected make the journey for the event.

The game was tied 7-7 at half-time as Iowa State’s Rocco Becht threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one to help secure the win. Tánaiste Simon Harris presented the trophy as the Iowa team celebrated.

