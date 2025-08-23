Advertisement
Iowa State celebrate their victory. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Freetouchdown

In pics: Aviva Stadium hosts US College Football Classic as Iowa State prevail

Iowa State Cyclone defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in Dublin.
9.52pm, 23 Aug 2025

DUBLIN’S AVIVA STADIUM hosted the American College Football Classic today as Iowa State Cyclone opened the season with a 24-21 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

This is the fourth year that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic has brought the game to Ireland where around 24,000 international fans were expected make the journey for the event.

The game was tied 7-7 at half-time as Iowa State’s Rocco Becht threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one to help secure the win. Tánaiste Simon Harris presented the trophy as the Iowa team celebrated.

****

iowa-state-take-to-the-pitch Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

kansas-state-walks-onto-the-pitch

kansas-states-marching-band

a-view-of-the-iowa-states-offense

domonique-orange-lifts-the-trophy

benjamin-brahmer-celebrates-winning-the-match

lamarcus-hicks-ii-celebrates-winning-the-match

a-view-of-a-kansas-state-fan-ahead-of-the-match Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-kansas-state-fans-outside-the-stadium

a-view-of-fans-from-germany-before-the-game

