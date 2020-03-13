This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Soccer president resigns amid gender equity dispute

Carlos Cordeiro has stepped down as the gender discrimination lawsuit row rumbles on.

By AFP Friday 13 Mar 2020, 8:58 AM
18 minutes ago 237 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044823
Ex-President of the United States Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ex-President of the United States Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro (file pic).
Ex-President of the United States Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US SOCCER PRESIDENT Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Thursday as the federation was slammed by superstar Megan Rapinoe for “blatant sexism” in its latest response to a gender discrimination lawsuit by the US women’s team.

Rapinoe wasn’t the only critic of the federation after comments made in court papers this week in which US Soccer said playing on the men’s national team “requires a higher level of skill based on strength and speed” than does playing on the women’s team.

The documents argued that the men bear more responsibility than the women when representing their country.

The documents were filed on Monday in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US women against the federation in March of 2019.

They are seeking $66 million in back pay under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act with the case set to go to trial on 5 May.

Federation vice president Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as president in accordance with the federation bylaws, Cordeiro said.

Cone was among those voicing criticism of the remarks in the documents, which Cordeiro said Thursday he did not review thoroughly.

“It has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” Cordeiro wrote. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary women’s national team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable.

“I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so,” he added. “Had I done so, I would have objected to the language.”

Coca-Cola company, a longtime corporate sponsor of US Soccer and of world football’s governing body Fifa, was quick to distance itself from the remarks, calling them “unacceptable and offensive” on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Cordeiro had issued an apology that came as the USA women, who won their second straight World Cup title in France last year, were beating Japan 3-1 in Texas to finish unbeaten winners of the SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament.

Before that match the players wore their jerseys inside out while warming up to hide the federation logo in protest.

“We have sort of felt that those are some of the undercurrent feelings that they’ve had for a long time,” superstar Rapinoe told ESPN after the match.

“But to see that as the argument, as blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us, is really disappointing.”

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber found it astonishing.

“When I saw the media reports of US Soccer’s recent filing, I was shocked and angry,” he said Thursday.

“I expressed to (Cordeiro) in no uncertain terms how unacceptable and offensive I found the statements in that filing to be.”

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie