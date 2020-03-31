This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

USA Rugby files for bankruptcy due to 'insurmountable financial constraints'

Their men’s and women’s senior national teams will continue to compete as normal when rugby returns.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 8:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,456 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5062404
USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby.
Image: INPHO/Bryan Keane
USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby.
USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby.
Image: INPHO/Bryan Keane

THE BOARD OF USA Rugby has voted to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of “insurmountable financial constraints” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The governing body suspended sanctioned competition and rugby activities indefinitely on 20 March due to the ongoing global pandemic.

According to the United States Courts website, a case filed under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is frequently referred to as a ‘reorganisation’ bankruptcy.

USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby, while the country’s men’s and women’s senior national teams will continue to compete as normal when rugby returns.

The governing body described the decision as the best way to “deliver a foundation for future stability”.

“Following detailed consultation with legal advisers, the USA Rugby board of directors and Congress voted to officially file Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of compounded and insurmountable financial constraints,” read a statement.

“The current suspension of sanctioned rugby activities caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the existing financial challenges facing the union, and a reorganisation process will now be progressed with input from World Rugby.

“The USA Rugby board and Congress agree that filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy supported by a robust action plan is the optimal strategy in these exceptional circumstances. It is the best platform to swiftly and efficiently address challenges and deliver a foundation for future stability.”

The United States’ men’s team, ranked 16th in the world, lost each of their four Pool C matches at last year’s World Cup in Japan, including a 45-7 defeat to finalists England.

USA Rugby chairman Barbara O’Brien said in a statement: “This is the most challenging period this organisation has faced and all resolves were never taken lightly in coming to this determination.

“While the current climate is of course much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can truly grow.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie