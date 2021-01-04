BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 4 January 2021
Van der Merwe joins Scotland exodus to English Premiership

The winger, who only joined Edinburgh in 2017, will arrive at Midlands club Worcester in time for the start of the 2021/22 European season.

By AFP Monday 4 Jan 2021, 6:11 PM
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

DUHAN VAN der Merwe became the latest Scotland rugby union international to join an English Premiership club when Worcester announced on Monday the Edinburgh wing had signed to play for them from the start of next season.

South Africa-born Van der Merwe, 25, scored a try on his Test debut against Georgia in October after qualifying for Scotland on residency grounds.

Van der Merwe, who only joined Edinburgh in 2017, will arrive at Midlands club Worcester in time for the start of the 2021/22 European season.

He now has three tries from five Tests and Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said: “It is absolutely brilliant news for the club that Duhan has decided to join us.

“Duhan is an X-factor player, who has now established himself at international level.

“He is an exceptional talent and, I believe, will have a huge impact on the team. He has pace and power and is a world-class finisher.”

Van der Merwe has been a prolific try-scorer at club level, scoring 31 tries in just 64 appearances for Edinburgh. 

He follows several Scotland internationals in joining an English Premiership club, with national team captain Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray already at champions Exeter and Glasgow fly-half Adam Hastings set to join Gloucester next season.

© – AFP, 2021

