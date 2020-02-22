VAR officials admit mid-game that they made 'human error' in not red-carding Lo Celso

VAR OFFICIALS In Stockley Park have during the second half of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham admitted that they made a mistake in failing to red card Giovani Lo Celso for a reckless challenge earlier in the same fixture.

In the 52nd minute of what transpired to be a 2-1 win for Frank Lampard’s Blues at Stamford Bridge, Spurs attacker Lo Celso stood on the outstretched leg of Cesar Azpilicueta as the pair contested for a 50-50 ball, bending the Chelsea defenders lower leg horribly.

Both players were fortunate to emerge without consequence — Azpilicueta was relatively unharmed and fit to continue, while Lo Celso somehow avoided punishment after a VAR review.

However, half an hour later, BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher received word from his producers that VAR officials had informed BT from Stockley Park that their decision not to send off Lo Celso was the wrong one.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey also tweeted:

We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off…

Fletcher relayed that a VAR representative told the match broadcaster the decision was not a VAR error, but a “human error”.

Referee Michael Oliver did not appear to be invited to consult with his pitchside monitor while the challenge was reviewed externally.

Lo Celso is unlikely to receive a retrospective red card and accompanying ban due to the fact that the incident was not only seen but scrutinously reviewed in Stockley Park.

