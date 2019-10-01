This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Blackrock and UCD man Artemyev captains Russia against Ireland

The 32-year-old fullback is one of six players retained as Lyn Jones makes nine changes.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Kobe
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 8:09 AM
RUSSIA HEAD COACH Lyn Jones has made nine changes to his starting XV to face Ireland in Kobe on Thursday [KO 11.15am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

Former Blackrock College and UCD man Vasily Artemyev continues as captain from fullback as the Russians aim for a huge shock win over Joe Schmidt’s side.

32-year-old Artemyev will lead his country for the 33rd time on Thursday, while his 29 Test tries make him Russia’s all-time top try-scorer.

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Artemyev will be at 15 again for Russia. Source: Ashley Western

Artemyev is one of six players who are starting for the third time at this World Cup, along with Kirill Gotovtsev, Bogdan Fedotko, Tagir Gadzhiev, German Davydov, and Kirill Golosnitskiy also retained.

The rest of the team is rotated, however, with Ramil Gaisin coming in at out-half in place of Russia’s all-time leading points scorer, Yury Kushnarev.

Russia have lost to Japan and Samoa so far in Pool A.

Russia (v Ireland):

15. Vasily Artemyev (captain)
14. German Davydov
13. Igor Galinovskiy
12. Kirill Golosnitskiy
11. Denis Simplikevich
10. Ramil Gaisin
9. Dmitry Perov

1. Andrei Polivalov
2. Evgeny Matveev
3. Kirill Gotovtsev
4. Andrey Garbuzov
5. Bogdan Fedotko
6. Anton Sychev
7. Tagir Gadzhiev
8. Victor Gresev

Replacements:

16. Stanislav Selskii
17. Valery Morozov
18. Vladimir Podrezov
19. Andrey Ostrikov
20. Evgeny Elgin
21. Sergey Ianiushkin
22. Roman Khodin
23. Vladimir Ostroushko

