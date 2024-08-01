National velodrome and badminton centre in National Sports Campus approved by ministers

APPROVAL HAS BEEN granted for Ireland’s first-ever indoor cycling track and a badminton centre at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and the Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne TD have given the green light for the projects to proceed to tender.

The facility will consist of a 250 metre cycling track, and up to 12 badminton courts in the in-track area. There will also be spectator seating and ancillary facilities.

The work is scheduled to be completed in 2027, meaning Ireland’s track cyclists, in particular, will no longer need to travel abroad to train.

“Minister Byrne and I understand the value of supporting our athletes as they prepare for international competitions and we are committed to ensuring that they have the best training facilities to reach their goals,” Minister Martin said.

“As we proudly support Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris, the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre will support the next generation of athletes.

“The National Velodrome and Badminton Centre will provide state-of-the-art track cycling facilities for our cycling athletes who currently have to travel abroad for both training and competition, as well as providing the sport of badminton with a permanent home featuring integrated training, gym and medical facilities.

“The funding provided to build these training facilities will allow athletes in both sports to reach optimal performance levels on the international stage. Our National Sports Campus is already a world leading athlete focused facility and this next phase of its development will further enhance Ireland’s sporting infrastructure.”

