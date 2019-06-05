This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Veteran coach hits back at Tiger Woods over women's golf furore

Hank Haney was suspended from his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show last week after comments about the US Women’s Open field.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 9:44 AM
Tiger Woods and Hank Haney pictured during a practice session for the World Golf Championships Accenture Match Play Championship in 2007.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

VETERAN GOLF COACH Hank Haney hit back at criticism from Tiger Woods on Tuesday following his own remarks about women’s golf, which triggered uproar.

Haney was suspended from his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show last week after comments about the US Women’s Open field, which were branded “racist and sexist” by golf star Michelle Wie.

Several women’s players joined the condemnation of Haney’s remarks, while Woods, a former student of Haney’s, also backed his suspension, saying the instructor had “got what he deserved.”

“Just can’t look at life like that,” Woods told reporters.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, however, Haney responded angrily to the criticism from his former student.

“Amazing how @tigerwoods has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women,” Haney wrote.

“I spent 6 great years coaching Tiger, and not one time did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word,” he continued, before alluding to the former world number one’s 2009 sex scandal.

Now, in addition to being a 15-time major champion, I guess he thinks he’s also a mind reader? #glasshouses.”

Haney had earlier apologised for his comments, in which he professed ignorance of the LPGA Tour after being asked by co-host Steve Johnson who might win the US Women’s Open.

“I’m gonna predict a Korean,” Haney said. “I couldn’t name you like six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could — well, I’d go with Lee.

“If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Haney later said the victory of Lee Jeong-eun in Charleston on Sunday had vindicated his position.

My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts,” Haney said. “Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. 

“If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”

- © AFP, 2019 

