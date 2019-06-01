This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger Woods says former coach 'got what he deserved'

Hank Haney was suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments on the US Women’s Open field.

By AFP Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,192 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4664739
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Image: Ian Johnson
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Image: Ian Johnson

GOLF SUPERSTAR TIGER Woods said former swing coach Hank Haney “got what he deserved” when he was suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments on the US Women’s Open field.

Woods, asked about the controversy after the second round of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday, had no sympathy for Haney, whose remarks were branded “racist and sexist” by US golf star Michelle Wie.

“He deserved it,” Woods said. “Just can’t look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved.”

Haney sparked an uproar when asked on his SiriusXM radio show this week to predict a likely winner of the US Women’s Open, which is underway in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I’m gonna predict a Korean,” he said, adding: “I couldn’t name you like six players on the LPGA tour.

“Nah, maybe I could — well, I’d go with Lee, if I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Wie immediately called out Haney on Twitter, and plenty of other big names in the women’s game followed, including Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour and SiriusXM issued a statement saying Haney had been suspended from the tour radio channel “at the PGA Tour’s instruction” while SiriusXM was further “reviewing his status”.

Haney said in the statement that he accepts his suspension and apologised again.

Haney coached Woods through six of his 15 major championships, from 2004 to 2010.

© – AFP, 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie