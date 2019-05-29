This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger Woods' former coach accused of 'racism and sexism' by top female golfer Wie

The Korean American was left unimpressed by recent comments from Hank Haney.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:15 PM
34 minutes ago 1,452 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4660446
Michelle Wie has criticised controversial comments made by Hank Haney.
Image: Peter Byrne
Michelle Wie has criticised controversial comments made by Hank Haney.
Michelle Wie has criticised controversial comments made by Hank Haney.
Image: Peter Byrne

MICHELLE WIE LASHED out at comments from veteran golf coach Hank Haney on Wednesday, accusing the instructor of making “racist and sexist” comments about South Korean players at this week’s US Women’s Open.

Haney, best known for his stint as Tiger Woods’ former coach, triggered uproar with a series of disparaging remarks about women’s golf on his SiriusXM radio show.

In a conversation with co-host Steve Johnson about who might win the US Women’s Open which tees in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, Haney commented: “I’m gonna predict a Korean.”

“I couldn’t name you like six players on the LPGA tour,” the 63-year-old added.

“Nah, maybe I could — well, I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Haney’s comments were blasted by Wie, who has withdrawn from this week’s major with an injury.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels,” Wie wrote on Twitter. 

Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank… shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

In a second tweet she added: “Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them… Not mock them.”

Australian golf legend Karrie Webb backed Wie’s criticism.

“Well said @themichellewie Wiesy! Shame on you @HankHaney and Steve Johnson,” Webb wrote on Twitter. “@PGATOUR if you’re truly serious about supporting the @lpga and growing the game these two morons won’t have a voice anymore!”

Haney later apologised for his remarks in a statement on Twitter.

This morning I made some comments about women’s golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret,” Haney wrote.

“In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.

“I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so.”

- © AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie