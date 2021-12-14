Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 14 December 2021
Man United's Lindelof undergoing tests into cause of breathing difficulties

It is not believed that the 27-year-old’s medical issue is related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Victor Lindelof during Man United's game against Norwich.
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Victor Lindelof is undergoing investigations into the cause of the breathing difficulties he suffered on Saturday but it is not believed to be related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Lindelof, 27, was substituted in the 74th minute of United’s 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening after struggling to catch his breath.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match the Sweden defender also had a higher heart rate than normal, prompting the decision to replace him.

In a statement on Tuesday, United said: “Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. He has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.”

United’s Premier League match away to Brentford, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff led to the closure of their Carrington training complex on Monday.

Lindelof’s wife Maja has revealed that her husband has been given a heart monitor as club doctors try to understand the cause of the problems he suffered.

In a blog entry posted on Monday, she wrote: “It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very concerned afterwards. Yesterday he did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow.”

Although Rangnick had given a positive update on Lindelof’s condition immediately after the Norwich match, goalkeeper David De Gea had revealed his own concern, saying the incident had reminded him of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from playing on Wednesday.

