Fractured leg rules France winger out for the rest of the Six Nations

“Finished,” Vincent Rattez wrote on Instagram.

By AFP Monday 10 Feb 2020, 6:20 PM
Rattez fractured his fibula in the win over Italy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

FRANCE WINGER VINCENT Rattez says he suffered a fracture of his fibula in the 35-22 victory over Italy on the weekend, an injury that would rule him out of the rest of the Six Nations.

“Fracture of the fibula, finished,” the 27-year-old Rattez said on Instagram.

Rattez started in place of Damian Penaud for France’s opening 24-17 victory over England.

Against Italy, Rattez was helped off in the 77th minute, coach Fabien Galthie later saying that the La Rochelle winger has sustained a “nasty sprain”.

