'The championship that belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists'

REAL MADRID FORWARD Vinicius Junior has said racism is ‘normal’ in LaLiga after allegedly being subjected to chants during their game at Valencia.

The game was paused after the break as Vinicius pointed out to the referee those who were allegedly abusing him in the stands at the Mestalla.

The 22-year-old was then sent off for violent conduct in added time of Real’s 1-0 defeat following an altercation with striker Hugo Duro.

In a statement on Instagram, Vinicius said: “It wasn’t the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga.

“The competition thinks it’s normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi, today belongs to the racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world from a racist country.

“Sorry for the Spaniards who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend. I agree. But I’m strong and will go to the end against the racists. Even though it’s far from here.”

La Liga President Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius’ post on Twitter, criticising the forward for “criticising and insulting” the league.

He tweeted: “Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do (to) LaLiga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself.

Advertisement

“Before criticising and insulting LaLiga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly Vinicius Junior.

“Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other’s competencies and the work we have been doing together.”

Alamy Stock Photo Vinicius Junior (centre) leaves the pitch. Alamy Stock Photo

Valencia released a statement on their club website condemning what happened and confirming they will investigate what happened.

“Valencia CF wishes to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack or disqualification in football,” the statement read.

“The Club, in its commitment to the values ​​of respect and sport, publicly reaffirms its position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums and regrets the events that occurred during the LaLiga matchday 35 match against Real Madrid.

“Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any player from the rival team have no place in football and do not fit in with the values ​​and identity of Valencia CF.”

However, football and beyond rallied around Vinicius, demanding action.

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took to Instagram in support, and questioned player protection.

“Bro you need protecting….who is protecting Vinicius Junior in Spain??” Ferdinand posted.

“He receives a red card after being choked and receiving racial abuse during the game… wtf.

How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this s**t?? I see pain, I see disgust, I see him needing help… and the authorities don’t do s**t to help him.”

Vinicius stood in front of fans behind the goal and pointed to the apparent culprit. Play was delayed for several minutes in the second half.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea spoke to stadium officials, who made an announcement calling for racist insults to stop before play resumed around 10 minutes later.

In his post-match report, the referee wrote that a fan shouted “monkey, monkey” at the player.

Vinicius was sent off in added time at the end of the game for hitting Hugo Duro during a brawl, with Valencia triumphing through Diego Lopez’s first-half goal.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Spanish football needed to be prepared to halt matches.

The Spanish league has a problem, and Vinicius is not the problem. Vinicius is the victim. There’s a very serious problem,” Ancelotti said.

“The fact I thought about taking him off because of the racist atmosphere does not seem good to me,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“What has happened today has happened before, but not like that, it’s unacceptable.”

Vinicius has been racially abused at several stadiums this season in Spain and an effigy of him was hung from a bridge in the Spanish capital by Atletico Madrid fans.

La Liga have filed legal complaints to Spanish authorities on multiple occasions this season, with the league pledging on Sunday to do so again after investigating.

However, Ancelotti said it was not helping.

“What has happened? Reports, and nothing at all has come from it. The solution is to stop the game,” said the veteran Italian.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he heard “monkey noises” after about 20 minutes of the game and said he would have walked off with Vinicius if the Brazilian chose to stop playing.

“If Vini wants to keep playing, we keep playing, but if Vini says he’s not playing any more, I’m leaving the pitch with him because we cannot tolerate these things,” Courtois told Movistar.

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2023