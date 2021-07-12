Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

Van Dijk among Liverpool defensive trio involved in Austrian training camp after injuries

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also welcomed back for pre-season.

By Press Association Monday 12 Jul 2021, 6:15 PM
7 minutes ago 167 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5493404

VIRGIL VAN DIJK, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip were involved as Liverpool had their first day of pre-season training in Austria on Monday.

The trio of defenders were among the players undertaking lactate testing, a drill measuring endurance levels with a series of runs, on day one of the pre-season camp on the outskirts of Salzburg, the club said.

Van Dijk and Matip were sidelined last season after sustaining injuries in October and January respectively, while Alexander-Arnold sat out England’s Euro 2020 campaign with a thigh problem.

Joe Gomez, another defender who has been on Liverpool’s long-term injured list, is also part of the group that have travelled to Austria.

The Reds have confirmed they are set to have four matches during the camp.

On 20 July they are to play 30-minute ‘mini-games’ behind closed doors against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Three days later they will take on boss Jurgen Klopp’s old club Mainz in the Greisbergers Betten-Arena, with a 3,500 capacity.

Then on 29 July they will play Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadium, with a 15,000 capacity.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie