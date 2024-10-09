Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and Shelbourne boss Damien Duff (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
On the box

Virgin Media announce more live TV coverage in League of Ireland title race

Shelbourne v Waterford and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk to be shown live.
1.36pm, 9 Oct 2024
VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION has announced live coverage of two key fixtures as the SSE Men’s Premier Division title race goes down to the wire.

Shelbourne’s showdown with Waterford at Tolka Park next Friday, 18 October, will be live on Virgin Media Three, while Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Dundalk on Sunday, 27 October, will be shown on Virgin Media Two.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne are the current league leaders, with several other teams in contention through the run-in.

Shamrock Rovers are the defending champions, Stephen Bradley’s side having kickstarted their Drive for Five.

These will be the 12th and 13th League of Ireland games live on Virgin Media Television in 2024, after it was announced at the start of the year that the broadcaster was doubling its number of live games to 14 for the season. Virgin will also screen the promotion/relegation play-off.

RTÉ, meanwhile, will provide live coverage of Derry City versus Sligo Rovers next Monday, 14 October.

Virgin Media TV fixtures

  • Shelbourne vs Waterford, Friday 18 October, KO 7.45pm — on-air at 7.30pm on Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Play
  • Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers, Sunday 27 October, KO 5.45pm — on air 5.30pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.

