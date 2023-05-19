Wales duo Wyn Jones and Tipuric announce international retirements

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
ALUN WYN JONES, the world’s most capped rugby union player, has announced his retirement from the international game.
The 37-year-old lock played 158 times for Wales and made 12 British and Irish Lions Test appearances.
Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who won 93 caps, had earlier announced his decision to step down from Test rugby.
The players’ decisions come less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and both had recently been named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.
Writing on his Instagram page, Jones said: “Having been selected in this year’s preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and WRU (Welsh Rugby Union), I have decided to step away from the international game.
“So, after 17 years, I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.”
Tipuric, a former Wales captain, made his international debut in 2011, while he has also toured with the British and Irish Lions.
In a statement released by his agents WIN Sports Management, Tipuric said: “During the off-season I’ve had time to reflect on my playing career, and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby.
“It has been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.
“I would like to thank all the players and coaches I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years, and the wonderful support I’ve received from the Welsh public.
“I am looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”