Moore's first international goal not enough for Wales in Slovakia

Moore scored his first international goal but Wales were held.

KIEFFER MOORE’S FIRST goal for Wales was not enough for Ryan Giggs’ men as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovakia in Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

Wales took the lead at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho through Moore’s maiden goal 25 minutes into his first competitive start for the senior side.

But they were denied a third successive victory by Juraj Kucka’s goal early in the second half as Slovakia, who had Norbert Gyomber sent off late on, fought back strongly for a point.

The point leaves the visitors fourth in Group E and three points behind Slovakia, although they have a game in hand on each of the sides above them.

Wales were 1-0 winners when these sides met in Cardiff seven months ago and they took a deserved lead in Trnava.

Less than a minute after Gareth Bale’s looping header struck the angle of post and crossbar, Moore got on the end of Daniel James’ cross from the left to head into the bottom-left corner.

Robert Mak squandered a good opportunity to level before half-time when firing straight at Wayne Hennessey from a promising position, but Slovakia were on level terms eight minutes into the second half.

Connor Roberts’ headed clearance fell nicely for Kucka, who rifled a volley past Hennessey from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Hennessey was called into action to keep out Albert Rusnak’s low drive as Slovakia searched for a winner, but Kucka was shown a second yellow for clattering into Moore two minutes from time to end their hopes of finding one.

