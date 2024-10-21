Advertisement
Warren Gatland. Ashley Crowden/INPHO
New blood

Wales boss Warren Gatland calls up uncapped duo ahead of autumn internationals

Blair Murray and Freddie Thomas get the nod.
3.55pm, 21 Oct 2024
WALES BOSS WARREN Gatland has named two uncapped players in a 35-strong squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Blair Murray – he qualifies for Wales via his mother – and Gloucester’s former England U20 lock Freddie Thomas have both made the squad ahead of games against Fiji, Australia and South Africa in November.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, is recalled along with the likes of Leicester prop Nicky Smith, Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, plus Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, retains the captaincy after leading Wales on tour to Australia this summer.

Adam Beard, Ryan Elias, Jac Morgan, Will Rowlands, Henry Thomas and Tomos Williams return to the squad having missed the Tests in Australia due to injury or being rested.

Injury absentees, meanwhile, include wing Josh Adams, lock Dafydd Jenkins, hooker Elliot Dee and No 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Wales kick off their autumn campaign against Fiji on 10 November, followed by an appointment with the Wallabies seven days later and then world champions South Africa on 23 November.

Gatland said: “The coaches and I can’t wait to get started for this Autumn Nations Series and having the players back in camp next Monday to begin preparations for our first game against Fiji.

“We feel this is an exciting squad with some experience coming back to join the younger players. We know they are going to work incredibly hard as a group this November.

“We have three very different opposition in Fiji, Australia and South Africa, but are looking forward to the challenges that each will pose.”

On the captaincy, Gatland added: “I thought Dewi did a really good job with the captaincy over the summer, so we’ve decided for him to continue in the role this autumn.”

Wales Squad

Backs: G Anscombe (Gloucester), E Bevan (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), R Dyer (Dragons), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hathaway (Gloucester), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Murray (Scarlets), T Rogers (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), R Williams (Dragons), T Williams (Gloucester), C Winnett (Cardiff).

Forwards: K Assiratti (Cardiff), A Beard (Ospreys), J Botham (Cardiff), B Carter (Dragons), R Elias (Scarlets), A Griffin (Bath), D Lake (Ospreys, captain), E Lloyd (Cardiff), K Mathias (Scarlets), J Morgan (Ospreys), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), W Rowlands (Racing 92), N Smith (Leicester), G Thomas (Ospreys), F Thomas (Gloucester), H Thomas (Scarlets), C Tshiunza (Exeter), A Wainwright (Dragons). 

