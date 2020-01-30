This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
Wales select George North at centre amid injury crisis

There is also a recall for Taulupe Faletau and a debut for Johnny McNicholl ahead of opening game against Italy.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 12:40 PM
46 minutes ago
George North will start at outside centre.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
George North will start at outside centre.
George North will start at outside centre.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

GEORGE NORTH HAS been asked to fill Wales’ problem position at No13 as Wayne Pivac begins his tenure on Saturday.

The big headlines from Pivac’s first selection see North start his fifth international as an outside centre, New Zealand-born Johnny McNicholl picked for his debut, Tomas Williams edging out Rhys Webb to claim the scrum-half slot and Taulupe Faletau returning after a lengthy period out with injury.

North has solved a problem for Pivac in the centre – considering Jonathan Davies has been ruled out of the competition with injury. 

In the back row, Faletau’s return – after a two-year absence – sees him link up with Aaron Wainwright and Justin Tipuric. Josh Navidi misses out with a hamstring injury.

Dillon Lewis starts instead of injured prop Tomas Francis; Wyn Jones and Ken Owens complete the front row. Jake Ball partners Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.

“I’m happy with the side and looking forward to this weekend,” said Pivac.

“It is great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap. I thought he played really well against the Barbarians so it is a great opportunity for him this weekend.

George has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales and more recently for the Ospreys and he has been running there in training. We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity.

“Nick [Tompkins] has trained well and has impressed and we are looking forward to seeing him at some stage during the game.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries. Josh Navidi picked up a hamstring injury so he is out for a few weeks, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee weren’t quite ready to be available for selection.

“The whole team has a great vibe and we are looking forward to getting out there in front of our home supporters on Saturday.”

Wales team

Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

