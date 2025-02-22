The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
Ireland are heavy favourites here, but what’s your read on it?
Poll Results:
Oi oi, Skip. Big day for Dan Sheehan and his family.
Ireland have been forced into a late change. Cian Prendergast has fallen ill, with Ryan Baird coming onto the bench in his stead.
It leaves Ireland without specialist number-eight cover in their matchday 23, incidentally.
Matt Sherratt rang the changes for Wales earlier in the week, meanwhile, with debutant Ellis Mee of the Scarlets among those brought into the interim head coach’s first starting lineup.
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Max Llewellyn
12. Ben Thomas
11. Ellis Mee
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Tomos Williams
1. Nicky Smith
2. Elliot Dee
3. WillGriff John
4. Will Rowlands
5. Dafydd Jenkins
6. Jac Morgan (Captain)
7. Tommy Reffell
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements:
16. Evan Lloyd
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Henry Thomas
19. Teddy Williams
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Rhodri Williams
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Joe Roberts
Ireland
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Finlay Bealham
19. James Ryan
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. Bundee Aki
Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Wales at the Principality Stadium.
Hope you’re all keeping well! It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll be bringing you updates from Cardiff if you can’t make it to the stadium or to a TV.
Wales have lost 14 on the bounce but they’ll surely also receive a bounce under a new coaching staff, led by Matt Sherratt, this week.
For Ireland, there’s actually a Triple Crown on the line today, which has scarcely been mentioned as Simon Easterby’s side seek even bigger prizes in the weeks to come.
Get yourself comfortable. Kick-off is in about 40 minutes!
