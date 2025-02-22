LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations

Teams: Ireland make a late change to their 23

Ireland have been forced into a late change. Cian Prendergast has fallen ill, with Ryan Baird coming onto the bench in his stead.

It leaves Ireland without specialist number-eight cover in their matchday 23, incidentally.

Matt Sherratt rang the changes for Wales earlier in the week, meanwhile, with debutant Ellis Mee of the Scarlets among those brought into the interim head coach’s first starting lineup.

Ryan Baird is drafted into Ireland's matchday squad in place of Cian Prendergast. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

15. Blair Murray

14. Tom Rogers

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Ben Thomas

11. Ellis Mee

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elliot Dee

3. WillGriff John

4. Will Rowlands

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Jac Morgan (Captain)

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Evan Lloyd

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Henry Thomas

19. Teddy Williams

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Joe Roberts

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan (captain)

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Finlay Bealham

19. James Ryan

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Bundee Aki