This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Comeback victory in Portland leaves Warriors on verge of NBA Finals

The Trail Blazers face elimination when they host Golden State again in Game 4 on Monday.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 9:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,082 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642155
Draymond Green in possession for Golden State Warriors.
Image: Jonathan Ferrey
Draymond Green in possession for Golden State Warriors.
Draymond Green in possession for Golden State Warriors.
Image: Jonathan Ferrey

TWO-TIME REIGNING CHAMPIONS the Golden State Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 last night.

Golden State used a Draymond Green triple-double and a third-quarter comeback to top the Trail Blazers in Portland for a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

After trailing by 13 points at half-time in Game 3, the Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers 29-13 in the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame they would never relinquish.

Over the last two games, Golden State – playing without injured star Kevin Durant due to a calf strain – have outscored Portland 68-39 and erased double-digit deficits in each of those outings.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

The Trail Blazers’ free-throw shooting absolutely destroyed their chances down the stretch as they missed 13 free throws in the clash.

Warriors star Stephen Curry posted a game-high 36 points while adding six rebounds and three assists for the visitors, while team-mate Green had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

The Trail Blazers face elimination when they host the Warriors again in Game 4 on Monday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie