Watch: Ireland U21 international scores stunning 45-yard lob

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Gavin Kilkenny has won plenty of admirers at Bournemouth of late and a spectacular goal tonight certainly won’t do his cause any harm.

Lining out for the Premier League side’s U21 team in the Hampshire Senior Cup against Basingstoke, the 19-year-old — who was part of the Ireland U21 side’s recent wins over Armenia and Sweden — produced an audacious lob from about 45 yards out to make it 2-0.

The Dubliner has been on the fringes of Bournemouth’s senior team recently. After impressing in pre-season, he made his competitive debut for the first team in their League Cup win over Forest Green last month.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe recently suggested the technically accomplished midfielder was not far off the first team while Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny has also reserved high praise for the teen.

I haven’t seen him since the pre-season but I’d seen him before and I have obviously watched all of his matches on WyScout,” Kenny said. “I had planned to go to the Forest Green match last Wednesday, but the press conference was moved to Wednesday then and I had to change my plans.

“He played in the centre of the midfield in a four-four-two in that one. He was always a very light winger, but he played as the only young player in that team. He was the only young player they brought in and he never gives the ball away. He is one of those players who doesn’t lose possession.”

Kilenny ended tonight with a hat-trick amid an emphatic 8-0 win for Bournemouth.

