BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Waterford appoint former QPR and Millwall player as new boss

Marc Bircham has been named as the permanent successor to Kevin Sheedy.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 12 May 2021, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,256 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5435753
Marc Bircham (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Marc Bircham (file pic).
Marc Bircham (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

WATERFORD HAVE confirmed the appointment of Marc Bircham as their new manager.

The 42-year-old had a 13-year career playing at senior level in English football, lining out for Millwall, QPR and Yeovil during that period.

He was born in London, but represented Canada as a player, making 13 appearances at international level between 1999 and 2004.

Since retiring, his career has included stints as an assistant manager and first-team coach at QPR, Millwall, Chicago Fire and Arizona United.

Aside from briefly being caretaker boss of QPR in 2009, the Waterford role is his first as a manager at senior level.

He faces a difficult task with the club currently bottom of the table, having picked up just six points from their opening 10 games — a run of form that cost the previous manager Kevin Sheedy his job, with the Everton legend having only taken up the reins prior to the start of the campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A recent Covid case resulted in the club having to play their U19s side amid a 7-0 defeat by Drogheda on Saturday, while it was announced yesterday that they had opted to forfeit their upcoming game against Sligo Rovers.

Part of a Waterford statement released this evening read: “Currently, Marc is addressing the senior team via Zoom having arrived in Ireland and is isolating as per Covid-19 protocols. It is hoped that Marc will be clear to commence training early next week and Covid-19 tests pending, should be in the dugout for our home game against Derry City FC at the RSC on Friday the 21st of May.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie