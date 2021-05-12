Waterford appoint former QPR and Millwall player as new boss

WATERFORD HAVE confirmed the appointment of Marc Bircham as their new manager.

The 42-year-old had a 13-year career playing at senior level in English football, lining out for Millwall, QPR and Yeovil during that period.

He was born in London, but represented Canada as a player, making 13 appearances at international level between 1999 and 2004.

Since retiring, his career has included stints as an assistant manager and first-team coach at QPR, Millwall, Chicago Fire and Arizona United.

Aside from briefly being caretaker boss of QPR in 2009, the Waterford role is his first as a manager at senior level.

He faces a difficult task with the club currently bottom of the table, having picked up just six points from their opening 10 games — a run of form that cost the previous manager Kevin Sheedy his job, with the Everton legend having only taken up the reins prior to the start of the campaign.

A recent Covid case resulted in the club having to play their U19s side amid a 7-0 defeat by Drogheda on Saturday, while it was announced yesterday that they had opted to forfeit their upcoming game against Sligo Rovers.

Part of a Waterford statement released this evening read: “Currently, Marc is addressing the senior team via Zoom having arrived in Ireland and is isolating as per Covid-19 protocols. It is hoped that Marc will be clear to commence training early next week and Covid-19 tests pending, should be in the dugout for our home game against Derry City FC at the RSC on Friday the 21st of May.”