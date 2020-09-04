Waterford prevail to go level with Dundalk

Waterford’s Michael O'Connor celebrates scoring their third goal with team-mates.

WATERFORD EARNED A convincing 3-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic this evening at the RSC.

The result sees John Sheridan’s side move to fourth, level on points with reigning champions Dundalk, while leaving Stephen O’Donnell’s men in eighth position.

Alistair Coote gave the hosts the lead after 24 minutes, latching on to Robbie McCourt’s long ball and capitalising on some hesitant defending.

John Martin doubled his side’s advantage five minutes later, finishing from close range after Michael O’Connor fired a deep Tyreke Wilson corner across the box.

O’Connor then got Waterford’s third with 10 minutes remaining, tapping home Matty Smith’s perfectly weighted cross to wrap up the victory.

