Waterford crowned All-Ireland minor hurling champions for first time since 2013

Waterford 1-17

Clare 0-10

Páraic McMahon reports from FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

WATERFORD ARE ALL-IRELAND minor hurling champions for the fourth time after producing an impressive display to overcome Clare for the second time this year.

A first All-Ireland minor title since 2013 is the reward for James O’Connor’s Déise who emerged as deserving winners on Saturday evening.

12 years ago their side included Stephen Bennett, Tom Devine, Austin Gleeson, Patrick Curran and Shane Bennett but the class of 2025 were led by marksman Cormac Spain, Tommy Kennedy, Shane Power and Darragh Keane to ensure goalkeeper James Comerford received The Irish Press Cup from GAA President, Jarlath Burns.

Burns in his presentation speech noted that victorious manager O’Connor was in the third year in charge, a tenure which began without recording a championship victory in year one, the journey included one win in year two but the destination arrived at is the promised land for his third year at the helm.

Played in front of an attendance of 16,411, Waterford had the wind at their backs in the opening half of the Electric Ireland minor final. They had a dream start when wing forward Pierce Quann goaled inside the first minute as the Clare defence were caught napping.

Points from Cormac Spain and Shane Power followed as they built up a five point advantage.

By the 13th minute, Clare had made it a one score game with only three points between the sides.

However, Waterford produced a very strong second quarter which included an unanswered tally of five points to close out the half and hold a 1-12 0-5 interval lead.

Advertisement

Waterford's Eanna McHugh with Clare's Evan Cleary and Dara Kennedy. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Ger O’Connell’s Clare needed to start with a bang in the second half and they had three scores on the bounce via John Barry on the double and one from Ian O’Brien. That was as good as it got for the Banner who only hit two points for the remainder of the game.

Ballygunner ace Cormac Spain continued to be the scorer in chief over the hour, finishing with eleven points to his name, he picked some off excellent efforts and it was made all the more impressive as he was visibly carrying a knee injury but persevered.

Waterford stayed resolute despite holding a comfortable lead and through Spain and Shane Power they kept their account ticking over to run out as deserving winners by a margin of ten points, an increase on their six point victory when the sides met in the Munster championship at the beginning of May.

Dara Kennedy and Zak Phelan impressed for Clare who found that their attacking threat was well nullified on the day.

Spain was player of the game excelling at full forward with Shane Power effective in the air and when given the time to shoot. Tommy Kennedy, Gearoid O’Shea, Bradley Penkert and Darragh Keane also stood out for the All-Ireland champions.

Scorers for Waterford: C Spain (0-11 6f), P Quann (1-0), S Power (0-3), G O’Shea (0-2), E McHugh (0-1), T Kennedy (0-1)

Scorers for Clare: J Barry (0-3 3f), P Rodgers (0-2 1f 1SC), L Murphy (0-2), B Talty (0-1), I O’Brien (0-1), D Murrihy (0-1).

Waterford

1. James Comerford (Ballygunner);

3. Darragh Murphy (St Mary’s East), 4. Darragh Keane (De La Salle), 2. Conor Lynch (Geraldines)

5. Bradley Penkert (Mount Sion), 6. Hugo Quann (Lismore), 7. Tommy Kennedy (Mount Sion)

8. Éanna McHugh (Roanmore), 9. Gearóid O’Shea (St Molleran’s)

12. Shane Power (De La Salle), 11. Jack Power (Ballygunner), 10. Pierce Quinn (Dungarvan)

13. Dylan Murphy (Roanmore), 14. Cormac Spain (Ballygunner), 15. Jamie Shanahan (Erins Own).

Subs

Clare

1. Leon Talty (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

3. Jack O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), 2. Niall Doyle (Éire Óg), 4. Zak Phelan (Sixmilebridge);

5. Evan Crimmins (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 6. Dara Kennedy (Ballyea), 7. Colm Daly (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield);

8. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), 9. Evan Cleary (Ballyea);

13. Ian O’Brien (Cratloe), 10. Rory Ralph (Clarecastle), 11. James O’Donnell (Broadford);

14. Paul Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Liam Murphy (O’Callaghans Mills), 12. Ben Talty (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield).

Subs

20. John Barry (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Ralph (28)

21. Gavin Marshall (Parteen/Meelick) for B Talty (45)

17. Darragh Murrihy (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Cleary (51)

24. Jake Gibbons (Whitegate) for O’Donnell (60)

22. Donncha Mahon (Clooney/Quin) for Murphy (63)

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim)