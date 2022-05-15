Connolly double fires Cork to victory against 14-man Waterford

Cork 2-22

Waterford 1-19

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

TWO ALAN CONNOLLY goals gave Cork their first win of the Munster championship against 14-man Waterford in a fiery encounter before a crowd of 10,986 at Walsh Park this afternoon.

Austin Gleeson was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 63rd minute following an off the ball incident with Robert Downey. Gleeson had been Waterford’s star man with four points before his dismissal.

Man of the match Seamus Harnedy shot five points from play as Waterford manager Liam Cahill lost his unbeaten home record.

The result means Cork and Waterford are now level on two points each heading into the last round next weekend.

Three-time All Star Jamie Barron made his first start of the season at midfield for Waterford. Cork made four changes as Damian Cahalane, Luke Meade, Conor Lehane and Alan Connolly all started.

Rebel skipper Mark Coleman won the toss and chose to play with the wind, with Patrick Horgan becoming the top scorer in championship history with a free in the fourth minute.

After a fiesty start, Austin Gleeson lifted the home crowd with an over the shoulder point. Four Stephen Bennett frees then gave the hosts a 6-2 lead after 14 minutes.

A point from Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins from inside his own half levelled matters at six all. On 22 minutes, Darragh Fitzgibbon cut through and fed Robbie O’Flynn. Waterford were a man short as Carthach Daly lay on the ground. O’Flynn’s shot was saved by Shaun O’Brien but Alan Connolly belted the rebound home.

Jack Prendergast hit back with a point, Waterford’s first in 10 minutes. On 24 minutes, Patrick Curran saw his shot saved by Patrick Collins and Michael Kiely finished the rebound. Collins then tipped over a wicked shot from Bennett as Waterford scored 1-4 without reply.

Cork then rallied with four in a row. Darragh Fitzgibbon made a mighty catch and soloed through to strike over the equaliser.

An awesome Austin Gleeson point from the stand sideline, his third, edged Waterford back in front. The home side struggled on their own puckouts towards the end of the half and long range efforts by Mark Coleman and Fitzgibbon snuck Cork 1-12 to 1-11 ahead at the break.

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

A Horgan free and a Shane Kingston point put the visitors three to the good. Record breaker Horgan was subbed on 40 minutes. Patrick Curran hit a massive point for Waterford from the bank sideline before Bennett struck his seventh from a free.

On 44 minutes, Curran flicked the ball inside to Jack Fagan but he batted right and wide. Two Seamus Harnedy points made it 1-16 to 1-13 to the Rebels. Neil Montgomery and Austin Gleeson narrowed to one.

On 52 minutes, Seamus Harnedy and Shane Kingston combined in a flowing Cork move before Alan Connolly goaled for the second time (2-16 to 1-15). A Conor Lehane free opened up a five point gap.

Connolly scores his second goal. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Waterford subs Peter Hogan and Neil Montgomery raised white flags as Cork boss Kieran Kingston was yellow carded. Stephen Bennett missed two frees before Shane Kingston pointed at the other end.

Gleeeson was dismissed on a second yellow with seven minutes left after he tangled off the ball with Robert Downey. The Cork number three also saw yellow. Two late Conor Lehane points then clinched the Cork win.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 2-0, Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane (2fs) 0-5 each, Patrick Horgan 0-4 (4fs), Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston 0-2 each, Patrick Collins, Luke Meade 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-7 (6fs), Austin Gleeson 0-4 (1f), Michael Kiely 1-0, Patrick Curran 0-3 (1f), Neil Montgomery 0-2, Peter Hogan, Jack Prendergast, Shane Bennett 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins

3. Robert Downey, 20. Damian Cahalane, 4. Sean O’Donoghue

2. Niall O’Leary, 6. Ciaran Joyce, 7. Mark Coleman

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon, 9. Luke Meade

10. Robbie O’Flynn, 14. Seamus Harnedy, 15. Shane Barrett

13. Alan Connolly, 11. Patrick Horgan, 12. Conor Lehane

Subs:

24. Shane Kingston for Barrett (29)

5. Tim O’Mahony for Horgan (40)

23. Conor Cahalane for O’Flynn (63)

21. Tommy O’Connell for Meade (70)

22. Brian Roche for Lehane (74)

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

4. Shane McNulty, 3. Conor Prunty, 2. Conor Gleeson

9. Calum Lyons, 6. Tadhg De Burca, 5. Jack Fagan

7. Carthach Daly, 8. Jamie Barron

10. Jack Prendergast, 12. Patrick Curran, 11. Austin Gleeson

13. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Stephen Bennett, 15. Michael Kiely

Subs

24. Peter Hogan for Daly (HT)

20. Darragh Lyons for Barron (47)

23. Neil Montgomery for Kiely (47)

19. Shane Bennett for Stephen Bennett (65)

25. Colin Dunford for Curran (70)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

