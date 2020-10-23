Waterford accept Antrim's 'generous offer' to play south of the border after forfeit amid Covid concerns

THE WATERFORD FOOTBALLERS have agreed to Antrim’s “generous offer” to play their Allianz Football League Division 4 game south of the border this weekend after a day of back-and-forth exchanges.

The Waterford football team before facing Westmeath last summer. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The clash will now take place in Dundalk, with Geradline’s GAA club hosting Saturday’s encounter, which was originally slated in for a 2pm throw-in at Roger Casements GAC, Portglenone.

Waterford released a lengthy statement yesterday morning, announcing their intention to hand their opponents a walkover, rather than travel up North.

The Déise cited concerns amongst players after the employers of some squad members stipulated that a 14-day isolation period would be required on returning from Northern Ireland.

We have offered @WaterfordGAA to move our home game from @casementsgac to Belfast now to Dundalk @louthgaa

We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld.

If we are good enough to collect 2 Pts we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play. — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 22, 2020

Last night, Antrim hit back with a statement of their own, offering to play the game in Dundalk: “We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play.”

And Waterford GAA confirmed this morning that the game will be played in Dundalk, bringing an end to the over-and-back saga.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Waterford last night agreed to Antrim’s generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk,” reads a tweet. “The game was confirmed later last night for Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds.”

Antrim are one of six Division 4 teams in the hunt for promotion, but need a win and need other results to go their way too.

Waterford last night agreed to Antrim's generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk.



The game was confirmed later last night for Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds. — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 23, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!