Waterford accept Antrim's 'generous offer' to play south of the border after forfeit amid Covid concerns

Dundalk will now host Satuday’s Allianz Football League Division 4 clash.

By Emma Duffy Friday 23 Oct 2020, 8:34 AM
42 minutes ago 861 Views 1 Comment
THE WATERFORD FOOTBALLERS have agreed to Antrim’s “generous offer” to play their Allianz Football League Division 4 game south of the border this weekend after a day of back-and-forth exchanges.

the-waterford-team-line-up-for-the-national-anthem The Waterford football team before facing Westmeath last summer. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The clash will now take place in Dundalk, with Geradline’s GAA club hosting Saturday’s encounter, which was originally slated in for a 2pm throw-in at Roger Casements GAC, Portglenone.

Waterford released a lengthy statement yesterday morning, announcing their intention to hand their opponents a walkover, rather than travel up North.

The Déise cited concerns amongst players after the employers of some squad members stipulated that a 14-day isolation period would be required on returning from Northern Ireland.

Last night, Antrim hit back with a statement of their own, offering to play the game in Dundalk: “We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play.”

And Waterford GAA confirmed this morning that the game will be played in Dundalk, bringing an end to the over-and-back saga.

“Waterford last night agreed to Antrim’s generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk,” reads a tweet. “The game was confirmed later last night for Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds.”

Antrim are one of six Division 4 teams in the hunt for promotion, but need a win and need other results to go their way too.

